I Was Stoked To See Thunderbolts*’ Black Mirror Reunion, But I Needed More From It. Here's Why

Features
By published

Always down for a Black Mirror reference.

Alexei, Bucky, John, Ava and Yelena in Thunderbolts*
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

SPOILER WARNING: This article gives away a few plot details from Thunderbolts*. While the film’s post-release marketing has not shied away from revealing one major spoiler already, I still recommend that you proceed with caution before you read on if you have not yet seen the new Marvel movie.

When it comes to my reaction to Thunderbolts* (or The New Avengers, I suppose I should say now), I feel I am somewhat in the minority. To be clear, I do agree with the comic book film’s positive critical reception, but, as someone who has been something of a supporter of the more recent and more widely scrutinized Marvel movies in order, I do not necessarily feel it is the breath of fresh air many say the franchise has needed.

One issue I had with Thunderbolts* is actually related to one of my favorite things about the new superhero movie. The cast includes the stars of an episode from one of my favorite series of all time, the acclaimed sci-fi TV show, Black Mirror, but it did not quite give me the reunion I wanted to see. Allow me to explain…

Hannah John-Kamen following Wyatt Russell in Black Mirror: Playtest

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wyatt Russell And Hannah John-Kamen Previously Co-Starred In Playtest

Among the star-studded Thunderbolts* cast, we have Wyatt Russell as John “U.S. Agent” Walker and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava “Ghost” Starr. It was not until I was in the theater contributing to the film’s opening weekend box office win that I remembered I had seen these two actors appear together in one of my favorite Black Mirror episodes, “Playtest.” The terrifying Season 3 favorite stars Russell as an American touring Europe who has a romantic connection with John-Kamen’s English video game reporter before volunteering for a VR simulation test that proves too real to handle.

This realization had me more excited to see this particular collection of MCU characters team up, as it offered the chance to see more of Russell and John-Kamen’s chemistry creating magic on the big screen. However, while I do like the way the script arguably improved the character of John Walker, it never gave him much of a chance to interact with Ava one-on-one, which was a little disappointing as a fan of the horror anthology TV show, if I am being honest. Then again, I am even more disappointed by the way the script treats Ava in general.

Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost holding gun in Thunderbolts*

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I Wish Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost Played A Larger Role

I do not believe anyone would disagree with my belief that Ghost, who was introduced in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, is one of the most sympathetic superhero movie villains, and not just in the MCU. Being cursed with a nearly uncontrollable phasing ability and the need to thrive on quantum energy sounds like a nightmare. Thus, I was excited for John-Kamen’s long-delayed return to the role in Thunderbolts*, and to see her with more agency over her powers and in action as a true hero.

Unfortunately, the film barely gives her much time to shine in that regard, or even gives her a standout dramatic moment. I think it was especially a missed opportunity not to see her affected by Bob’s (Lewis Pullman) mysterious power that entrances people in their traumatic memories, because, given her background, she clearly has plenty of those. There is no doubt that Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster was done dirtiest by getting killed after mere minutes of screentime, but among the Thunderbolts* characters who survive, I’d say Ghost gets the shortest end of the stick.

All I can say now is that I am glad Hannah John-Kamen is confirmed to reprise Ghost in the stacked cast of Avengers: Doomsday. I realize a highly anticipated event such as that comes with the challenge of juggling an insane amount of characters at once, but I still hope she will have a better chance to earn her own memorable hero moment… and, maybe, more time to interact with her former Black Mirror co-star.

TOPICS
Jason Wiese
Jason Wiese
Content Writer

Jason Wiese writes feature stories for CinemaBlend. His occupation results from years dreaming of a filmmaking career, settling on a "professional film fan" career, studying journalism at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO (where he served as Culture Editor for its student-run print and online publications), and a brief stint of reviewing movies for fun. He would later continue that side-hustle of film criticism on TikTok (@wiesewisdom), where he posts videos on a semi-weekly basis. Look for his name in almost any article about Batman.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe

Lewis Pullman Felt ‘Like S**t’ After Getting Ripped For Thunderbolts*, But It Sounds Like He Really Chowed Down After Wrapping The Film

What’s It Like Consulting With The Russo Brothers On MCU Films? Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler Shares His Take

As Diddy’s Ex Cassie Ventura Prepares To Testify In His Sex-Trafficking Trial, Nancy Grace Issues A Warning To The Rapper’s Legal Team
See more latest
Most Popular
Paul Rudd and Conan O&#039;Brien on Late Night
Paul Rudd Has Been Pranking Conan O'Brien With A Mac And Me Clip For Years, And His Latest Is The Funniest One Yet
Will Forte, Tina Fey and Colman Domingo looking in shock for The Four Seasons
Netflix's The Four Seasons Ended With A Way In For Season 2 To Happen, And I Already Have Ideas About What Could Be Next
michael madsen in reservoir dogs
I Think Reservoir Dogs Is A Perfect Debut For 5 Reasons
Gi-hun looking scared in Squid Game Season 2
I'm Excited For Squid Game's Big Finale, But There's One Thing I Really Hope They Don't Repeat
Michael B. Jordan in Sinners and Florence Pugh in Thunderbolts* side by side
I Did A Thunderbolts* And Sinners Double Feature At The Movies, And There's A Reason I Can't Recommend This Combo Enough
Heart Eyes Killer smearing blood on his mask in Heart Eyes
I Just Watched Heart Eyes On Streaming, And I Need To Talk About How The Gruesome Opening Scene Was Inspired By One Of The 'Creepiest' Engagement Photo Trends
Elena Sofia Ricci toasts Blake Lively in front of fountain in Another Simple Favor.
Another Simple Favor Totally Ruins Something I Thought Was Really Amazing About The First Movie
Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) addresses the Emperor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
I Watched Return Of The Jedi On A Pre-Special Edition VHS, And One Scene Is A Thousand Parsecs Better
Image from the Warfare trailer.
After Being Disappointed By Civil War, I Watched Alex Garland's Warfare And I Think It's The Best Movie Of The Year So Far
Netflix logo in black and red
I Just Watched The Most Joyous Movie Of The Year, And It's One I Didn't Even Know About Until A Couple Of Weeks Ago