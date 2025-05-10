I Was Stoked To See Thunderbolts*’ Black Mirror Reunion, But I Needed More From It. Here's Why

SPOILER WARNING: This article gives away a few plot details from Thunderbolts*. While the film’s post-release marketing has not shied away from revealing one major spoiler already, I still recommend that you proceed with caution before you read on if you have not yet seen the new Marvel movie.

When it comes to my reaction to Thunderbolts* (or The New Avengers, I suppose I should say now), I feel I am somewhat in the minority. To be clear, I do agree with the comic book film’s positive critical reception, but, as someone who has been something of a supporter of the more recent and more widely scrutinized Marvel movies in order, I do not necessarily feel it is the breath of fresh air many say the franchise has needed.

One issue I had with Thunderbolts* is actually related to one of my favorite things about the new superhero movie. The cast includes the stars of an episode from one of my favorite series of all time, the acclaimed sci-fi TV show, Black Mirror, but it did not quite give me the reunion I wanted to see. Allow me to explain…

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wyatt Russell And Hannah John-Kamen Previously Co-Starred In Playtest

Among the star-studded Thunderbolts* cast, we have Wyatt Russell as John “U.S. Agent” Walker and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava “Ghost” Starr. It was not until I was in the theater contributing to the film’s opening weekend box office win that I remembered I had seen these two actors appear together in one of my favorite Black Mirror episodes, “Playtest.” The terrifying Season 3 favorite stars Russell as an American touring Europe who has a romantic connection with John-Kamen’s English video game reporter before volunteering for a VR simulation test that proves too real to handle.

This realization had me more excited to see this particular collection of MCU characters team up, as it offered the chance to see more of Russell and John-Kamen’s chemistry creating magic on the big screen. However, while I do like the way the script arguably improved the character of John Walker, it never gave him much of a chance to interact with Ava one-on-one, which was a little disappointing as a fan of the horror anthology TV show, if I am being honest. Then again, I am even more disappointed by the way the script treats Ava in general.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I Wish Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost Played A Larger Role

I do not believe anyone would disagree with my belief that Ghost, who was introduced in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, is one of the most sympathetic superhero movie villains, and not just in the MCU. Being cursed with a nearly uncontrollable phasing ability and the need to thrive on quantum energy sounds like a nightmare. Thus, I was excited for John-Kamen’s long-delayed return to the role in Thunderbolts*, and to see her with more agency over her powers and in action as a true hero.

Unfortunately, the film barely gives her much time to shine in that regard, or even gives her a standout dramatic moment. I think it was especially a missed opportunity not to see her affected by Bob’s (Lewis Pullman) mysterious power that entrances people in their traumatic memories, because, given her background, she clearly has plenty of those. There is no doubt that Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster was done dirtiest by getting killed after mere minutes of screentime, but among the Thunderbolts* characters who survive, I’d say Ghost gets the shortest end of the stick.

All I can say now is that I am glad Hannah John-Kamen is confirmed to reprise Ghost in the stacked cast of Avengers: Doomsday. I realize a highly anticipated event such as that comes with the challenge of juggling an insane amount of characters at once, but I still hope she will have a better chance to earn her own memorable hero moment… and, maybe, more time to interact with her former Black Mirror co-star.