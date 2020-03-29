Zack Snyder Just Dropped A Ton Of Trivia About Flash And Time Travel In The DCEU

First, Snyder stated that he believes Barry Allen was the one to put Bruce Wayne to sleep and send him into the Knightmare sequence. On top of this, Snyder says Allen did this with the use of the Cosmic Treadmill. The reason Allen would have likely done this is so that Bruce could get a clear look at what the future would become if Lois Lane was killed. As a result, Wayne would hopefully view the Knightmare world as a true premonition as opposed to a dream.