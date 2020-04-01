Walt Disney World And Disneyland Projected To Lose Millions. Now It Could Be Billions

Disney domestic theme parks have been closed for more than two weeks, the longest stretch they have ever seen, by far. While the initial plan was only to close Disneyland and Walt Disney World until the end of March, this past Friday the closure was extended indefinitely, and now we have no idea when we'll be able to visit the happiest place on earth again. The only thing we do know, is that The Walt Disney Company is taking a massive financial hit because of this, and one research firm projects the financial damage is going to be in the multiple billions of dollars when it's all said and done.