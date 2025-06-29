I Watched Top Gun: Maverick For The First Time, And I Did Not Love It As Much As Others

SPOILER WARNING: The following article may give away a few crucial details from the plot of Top Gun: Maverick. If you have not yet seen the blockbuster sequel, I recommend you proceed with caution as you take off.

I recently caught an early screening of F1, which is a car racing movie from director Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt that critics have been calling “a hell of a ride.” I certainly share that sentiment, which is why I decided to finally check out the film that Kosinski is best known for, Top Gun: Maverick.

Yes, you read that right. I am not one of the millions of people who contributed to the Academy Award-winning blockbuster’s record-breaking box office success in 2022, mainly because, even as an admirer of the original classic ‘80s movie set at an elite Naval pilot training program, I was never curious about what happened next in the life of Tom Cruise’s daredevil pilot. Well, I can say that I am happy that I gave the film a test drive, but I must also make an admission that I am sure is going to put me in hot water: I don’t think the movie is “the best of the best,” or at least the masterpiece so many others have made it out to be. Allow me to explain…

Top Gun: Maverick Is A Technical Marvel

First things first, let’s get into what I did love about Top Gun: Maverick, which is the same thing everyone loves about the film: the mind-blowing cinematography and visual effects. I am a sucker for movies that use practical special effects, especially at a time when Hollywood is shamelessly reliant on computer generated graphics. For that reason, I believe this film is not only an important footnote in modern cinematic history but also nothing short of a miracle.

Knowing that the flight sequences were achieved by strapping cameras onto actual fighter jets and that the Top Gun: Maverick cast trained for months to actually perform their scenes in the air makes the already beautifully choreographed action especially exhilarating. It is for that reason I also enjoyed F1, which utilizes the same filmmaking technique by strapping cameras onto moving Formula One racing vehicles, and why I believe Joseph Kosinski is one of the most important filmmakers of his time for his dedication to creating the most authentic and immersive cinematic experiences possible.

I Think The Script Is Pretty Subpar

I also believe that Maverick and F1 are similar in the sense that, while their visual effects are incredible, I would not say the same about the stories they tell. The sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 action movie classic has a good setup – Maverick is recruited to train a group of young daredevils to complete a seemingly impossible mission – and effectively raises the stakes far higher than the original, especially when he and Rooster (Miles Teller) become stranded behind enemy lines. Forgive me, but I just wish there was more effort put into the rest of the screenplay, too.

I was never bothered by the ways Maverick recreates iconic scenes from the original, such as Rooster’s cover of “Great Balls of Fire,” or the tribute to the volleyball match with a game of beach football instead. However, I was bothered by its many cliches – such as Maverick constantly putting himself at odds with his superiors or his struggles to mentor a younger pilot who lacks respect for him (Rooster) – and cheesy dialogue recycled from countless other films.

I believe it deserved most of its Oscar nominations, but I am genuinely shocked that the script – co-written by Transformers: Age of Extinction scribe Ehren Kruger – was up for Best Adapted Screenplay.

All things considered, there is a part of me that regrets missing out on experiencing Top Gun: Maverick’s visual brilliance when it was still playing on the big screen. Granted, I projected the film (available with a Paramount+ subscription) onto a 150-inch screen in my home theater equipped with a top-notch sound system, but I realize that it is still nothing like the real thing. I plan on not making that mistake when Top Gun 3 hits theaters at some point.