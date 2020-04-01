Will Smith Pitched A Bad Boys For Life Scene Over A Decade Ago

Bad Boys For Life was one of those movies that a lot of fans never thought we'd actually see. While there was certainly interest in the project from fans, there just never seemed to be interest at the studio level. Time just continued to pass without any real movement. Even when the project was finally given a release date, that date would just get pushed back again and again. However, while there may not have looked like there was much going on behind-the-scenes, that wasn't really the case. One producer of Bad Boys For Life, says that Will Smith pitched him an idea for a scene for the third film over 10 years ago, a scene which ended up in the film pretty much intact.