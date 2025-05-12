Will Smith Celebrated The Anniversary Of Wild Wild West With A Throwback Photo, But I’m Just Here For The Promise He Made

If you know my work, it probably doesn’t come as a surprise that I actually like Will Smith’s Wild Wild West. While I’m not a deep cut fan of the original TV series it was based off of, the infamous 1999 summer release was something that still remains quite a fun watch. However, I think we can all agree that the tie-in single for the film is an absolute banger, and if you agree on that front, Smith’s latest news outside of the 2025 movie schedule is sure to make you smile.

No, we’re not getting a Practical Magic style legacy-quel , and I highly doubt that’ll be in the works any time soon. But rather, the King Richard Academy Award winner is promising that he’s working the hit theme song into his upcoming tour’s set list. And that pledge came through this vintage look at West, Jim West - Desperado:

I’m sorry for that, dear readers. That song’s power is so strong, I was about to literally type out the entire lyrics to Will Smith’s collaboration with Dru Hill and Kool Moe Dee. I mean, it’s kind of hard to stop it; and you’re probably singing along too. Which is more than likely why the “Based on a True Story Tour” is going to include this classic showstopper in the first place.

Mixing up the old with the new seems to be the extended theme of Will Smith’s latest album. Headlines centered around song-based commentary on Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscar slap certainly cropped up, and Smith’s story on turning down The Matrix for Wild Wild West has also factored into the marketing of “Based on a True Story.”

At the same time, including that title track seems to signify that while the actor would reverse his decision if given another chance, he’s come to terms with the project that resulted. Which leaves me the perfect opportunity to include the music video you’ve probably been waiting for:

Will Smith - Wild Wild West ft. Dru Hill, Kool Mo Dee - YouTube Watch On

While it may not be a totally autobiographical record, Will Smith has been working on himself through personal and creative endeavors. So going on a new tour should scratch that creative itch for our multi-hyphenate, while we await the arrival of things like fresh I Am Legend 2 details . Or perhaps Bad Boys 5 will finally be able to take off after this tour. I'd say there's no wrong answers, but after remembering that Matrix story, I know better.

In the meantime, if you have tickets for the “Based on a True Story Tour,” don’t forget to factor in local weather before you bust out your best steampunk western looks. Seeing as this showdown kicks off with international dates in June, that advice will be super important to not being wild wild wiped out by potential weather conditions.