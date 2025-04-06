‘I Really Just Shut It Down’: Will Smith Gets Candid About Working On Himself In The Years After The Oscars Slap
I don't think we'll ever forget that 2022 moment.
It’s been three years since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but that’s a scene that’s far from forgotten for those who were involved and for those who witnessed the moment. Even as Smith moves on with plenty of movies in the works, he released an album, Based on a True Story, that makes several nods to the scandal. The actor got candid about what these post-slap years have been like as he worked on himself.
Will Smith sat down with the Drink Champs podcast, where he really opened up about having to confront a part of himself that he hadn’t acknowledged or wanted to show people before. While fans knew him for light-hearted roles on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Men in Black, Smith has realized that public persona was a mask that he wore, and he’s taken time to look at what that means. In his words:
On March 27, 2022, though, Will Smith was very upset. While presenting the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head (the actress has alopecia), prompting Smith to walk up on stage and slap the comedian on live television.
That certainly wasn’t representative of the person Will Smith usually allowed the public to see, and to that point, he said:
Will Smith has said that the most painful part of dealing with the slap aftermath was coming to terms with the fact that he responded to hate with more hate. He’s realized since then that everybody’s going through pain, and he told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that there’s power to be found in confronting that pain within yourself. Smith said:
Will Smith went on to say he’s found poetry, power, patience, certainty and many other positive qualities since learning to accept the entirety of his humanity.
Chris Rock, meanwhile, has been dealing with it in his own way, including through his comedy. He addressed the Oscars slap on his comedy special Selective Outrage (available to stream with a Netflix subscription), where he had a lot to say about Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ultimately, though, Chris Rock said he lives in forgiveness, and interestingly he didn’t shut down the possibility of hosting the Oscars again someday. However, he agreed with the general consensus that Conan O’Brien deserves to do it again after he crushed this year’s ceremony.
Even three years later, there’s no question that “the slap” remains as relevant as ever, and it seems Will Smith has really learned a lot about himself in that time.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Watching The Plague Dogs And Bawling My Eyes Out, I Think I'm Ready To Talk About It
Timothée Chalamet Steals The Show In A Complete Unknown, But There's One Actor I Can't Stop Thinking About