Pixar Is One Studio That May Not Need To Push Back Any Films

Pixar has certainly had a rocky road when it comes to the studio's current film. Onward was one of those films that had its theatrical release cut short due to the outbreak. It saw an early release on digital platforms and is scheduled to hit Disney+ this Friday. I had a chance to speak with Onward director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae ahead of the film's Disney+ debut, and while Onward may have been hit hard by circumstance, it seems the rest of Pixar is actually doing quite well. While the Emeryville, CA studio is closed like so many places right now, Pixar's staff continues working on their films from home, and is doing remarkably well, to the point where no delays are expected. According to Rae...