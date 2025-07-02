Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Is Finally Filming, And The Cast Is Sharing Details That Give Me Very Specific Hopes For One Couple

Romantic drama fans got quite the treat early this year when those of us with a Netflix subscription were able to watch Sweet Magnolias Season 4 on the 2025 TV schedule . My initial worries about where the small town drama would take Helen, Dana Sue, Maddie and everyone else in Serenity, South Carolina after the somewhat disappointing third season were blissfully left in the dust, as fans were given copious amounts of drama and surprising twists and very welcome reveals . Now that Season 5 is filming, the cast has given up details that have me wanting some specific things for a certain couple.

What’s Been Said About Sweet Magnolias Season 5

Those who’ve already checked out the fourth season will know that Sweet Magnolias really delivered when it came to surprises, like Bill’s shocking death and Maddie accepting a job that will take her, Cal and her kids to life in New York City for the upcoming season. But, other big news we got involved the star-crossed coupling of Helen and Erik, as the town’s legal ace and the talented chef finally (FINALLY!) entered into a real romance and then became engaged in the finale.

After an image of Heather Headley, Brooke Elliott, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher on set for the new season was released to TV Line , Headley opened up about what she wants to see now that Erik and Helen are in wedding-prep mode, and said:

The Helen Decatur wedding has to be the wedding of all weddings. When she’s at the front of the church, I want her train to still be coming out of the car.

Look, while I totally agree that this wedding needs to be epic on a scale that hasn’t been seen before on the show (even considering Dana Sue and Ronnie’s whole-town vow renewal celebration at the end of Season 3), there are some other things I really want from this shindig and the lead up to it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Want More Of Helen’s Family And To See Erik’s For The First Time

One of the things that myself and lots of fans love about this show is how interconnected everyone is in this small town. Everyone has strong ties to others in the community which allows for lots of drama, secrets, romantic pairings and so many of the other things we’ve come to love about Sweet Magnolias.

And, while Helen grew up in Serenity and is pretty much universally beloved by her fellow townsfolk, her mom (Bev, played by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Janet Hubert) and brother Zeke moved to Tampa. We’ve seen Bev twice, and Zeke and his family only once. Meanwhile, all we really know of Erik’s family (seeing as how he didn’t grow up in town) is that he has a brother, and their father used to take them hiking, and that it was his grandmother’s recipes that helped him cope after his wife, Vera, died while she was pregnant.

With a special occasion like a wedding coming up it makes complete sense that the Decaturs and whoever is left of the Whitley family should be heading to town to help out with the planning or attend the big day. At this point in the series, we should know at least as much about Noreen and CeCe’s families as that of two major characters like Helen and Erik. None of Erik’s family has even met Helen yet!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, here’s hoping that the series gives us lots of good lovin’ between the duo and a fabulous wedding day, while also delivering more backstory on their strong family ties and how they became the awesome people everyone in town knows today.