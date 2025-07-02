I'd Really Like Kaley Cuoco To Get Back Into Comedy, But She Just Got Honest About Why She Chose Her Next (Dramatic) TV Project

Kaley Cuoco has had one hell of a career. From 8 Simple Rules really launching her work in the early 2000s to her true star-making turn as Penny through The Big Bang Theory finale, she spent most of her early time as an actress making a name for herself in the sitcom world. After her time on the Chuck Lorre comedy ended, however, she began taking bigger swings and showing what she could do away from making folks giggle, with shows like The Flight Attendant. While I’d really like to see Cuoco get back into comedy, she did just open up about why she took her next dramatic gig.

What Did Kaley Cuoco Say About Making Her New Drama Series?

While a lot of people would love to see Kaley Cuoco return to The Big Bang Theory world (another spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, is in development) as her seriously beloved and revamped Penny, the star has more than proven that she can handle much darker material. Her two seasons on The Flight Attendant seriously woke people up to the depth of her talent, and led to Cuoco’s first Emmy nomination and other nods.

The mother to Matilda (with partner and Ozark star Tom Pelphrey) recently finished working on her newest dramatic series, Vanished, and took to Instagram to reflect on why she took on a role in another thriller. After noting that it was “one of the coolest work experiences to date” for her, she added, in part:

It takes a lot for me to leave my family and fully immerse myself into a job halfway across the world. Well, I had faith, took the risk, and with my amazing partner encouraging me 💯 to go and do this, I went and jumped in, and I’m so glad I did.

The Based on a True Story star went public with her Pelphrey romance in early 2022, and it’s certainly good to hear that he was more than willing to hold down the bulk of the parenting fort as she went off to take a “risk” by starring in the upcoming show.

In Vanished, the talent will portray Alice, who sets out on a romantic trip to France with her boyfriend, Tom (played by Hunger Games star Sam Claflin). But, while on a train between Paris and the southern region of the country, Tom mysteriously disappears, which leads Alice “into a web of intrigue and danger” as she’s forced to find out how little she actually knew about him. Take a look at Cuoco’s full post, to see what else she had to say about the experience of filming in France:

You know, as much as I’d like to see the Meet Cute lead deliver another full-on comedy, when I consider how much I loved her in The Flight Attendant and how excited she seems to be about Vanished, I actually can’t wait to get my eyes on this series. There’s plenty of time for her to head back into the sitcom world, and as long as she continues to choose intriguing projects, I’m on board.