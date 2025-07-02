Critics Have Seen The Old Guard 2 And Seem Agreed On Charlize Theron's Sequel
Is this action franchise DOA?
Those with a Netflix subscription are constantly treated to exciting new content, both TV shows and movies. Regarding the latter, Charlize Theron's The Old Guard broke records on Netflix upon it release, resulting in the quick green lighting of a sequel. Critics have seen that follow-up film, and they seem pretty agreed on it being a "forgettable" second entry in the burgeoning franchise. Let's break it all down.
While not necessarily one of Charlize Theron's best movies, The Old Guard offered some thrilling battles, and once again proved how great the Oscar-winning actress is at action. There was good will with critics ahead of the sequel arriving, but unfortunately the response for The Old Guard 2 has been quite chilly. For instance, David Ehrlich's response for IndieWire called the movie "disposable", with one particular section reading:
While there's action in The Old Guard movies, they are supposed to be character-driven. After all, this team has been fighting together for hundreds of years. Alas, that particular critic didn't think that that was pulled off for the sequel.
IGN's Eric Goldman compared The Old Guard 2 to its predecessor, and unfortunately the follow-up failed to meet those expectations. As he shared:
Ouch. The Old Guard's ending was a cliffhanger, and it sounds like the Netflix sequel followed that tradition. We'll just have to see if fans enjoy that final twist or not.
Rolling Stone's David Fear writes the action sequel feel "ancient", and not in a good way. As he writes:
Some journalists took further aim at the main story of The Old Guard franchise, as well as the technical elements of the sequel. The Times' Kevin Maher didn't hold back his thoughts on the streaming project, saying:
Well, that was honest. Variety's Owen Gleiberman spoke about how the script seemingly fails its all-star cast of actors, which includes Theron, Uma Thurman, and Henry Golding. As he wrote:
Of course, the true question is going to be how Netflix users respond to this project. Will The Old Guard 2 follow its predecessor and become insanely popular on the streamer? We've seen a discrepancy between critical and audience responses to movies, so perhaps this could be another example of that.
The Old Guard 2 is streaming on Netflix now as part of the 2025 movie release list. At the time of writing this story, it isn't trending in the streamer's Top 10 just yet.
