Why Sea Fever Is A Perfect Isolation Movie, According To Connie Nielsen

With unusual circumstances ruling the day, and everyone looking for something to keep themselves entertained with, Sea Fever could be seen as apropos for the world we currently live in. Showcasing the same sort of discussions that are currently being had, you can see how Connie Nielsen believes that now, more than ever, is a good time to watch a monster movie with such unintended, but fitting parallels. If we can beat it in fiction, there’s a good chance it’ll inspire those who are trying to get a handle on the world outside to solve our very real crisis.