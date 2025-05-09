I Did A Thunderbolts* And Sinners Double Feature At The Movies, And There's A Reason I Can't Recommend This Combo Enough

The MCU is constantly releasing new content in theaters and on streaming with a Disney+ subscription. This past weekend was no exception, as Thunderbolts* hit theaters, and competed with Sinners at the box office. Having missed Ryan Coogler's horror flick, I did a double feature of these titles on Sunday, and I recommend this combination for a key reason. Namely, their interconnected themes.

As a fan who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, I knew I had to go to Thunderbolts* on opening weekend to avoid spoilers. While I was at the theater, I thought I'd see another acclaimed movie that I hadn't had time for yet: Sinners. On top of it being one of the best horror movies I've seen recently, the way that both stories addressed trauma made it feel like they were complementary. And I'm ready for a double feature re-watch.

When going to see two movies in a row, there's always the risk that at least one will be bad. I was hyped that the quality of both Thunderbolts* and Sinners was so high, and was even more taken by the connective tissue the movies had.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Sinners And Thunderbolts* Are Genre Movies With Emotionally Grounded Stories

While these titles are a superhero and horror movie respectively, they both tell very grounded emotional stories. Much of Thunderbolts* was about Florence Pugh's Yelena struggling with her trauma and depression. She had to literally work through these feelings in The Void, giving the superhero flick some palpable emotional stakes.

As for Sinners, the story was a different way of addressing trauma. On top of Sinners' ending showing how an adult Sammie dealt with the terror of the vampire attack, various characters confronted their difficult history throughout its runtime. Annie and Smoke spoke about losing their baby, and even the villainous vampire Remmick mentioned his country's history of colonization. Ryan Coogler has a talent for having global themes in his movies, even while working on genre projects like Black Panther and this horror hit.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Then There's The Marvel Connection

Aside from the narrative parallels happening between these two titles, I have to also acknowledge that my double feature also had a fun connection to Marvel's Hawkeye. Because while Yelena returned in this superhero film, Sinners stars Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in the MCU. Pugh and Steinfeld's chemistry was one of the best part of that particular Marvel show, and fans are eager to see these characters meet again. So, having them both on the big screen, albeit in different movies, was the cherry on the top of this double feature.

While Barbenheimer went viral thanks to their simultaneous releases, perhaps moviegoers need to look to other pairings of movies. After all, not everyone exclusively sees titles from the 2025 movie release list on opening weekend. I know I'm still eager to catch a screening of The Wedding Banquet now that my schedule has freed up a bit.