Stephen King Reveals What IT Would Look Like In The Time Of Coronavirus

We're all at home and we're not supposed to go outside unless we really need to. So what would it take to get you to leave your house? Stephen King has an idea and, as per usual with King, it's terrifying, while also being more than a little wild. On Twitter, the writer shared an image that will be familiar to anybody who has read IT or seen the film adaptations, a red balloon tied to a drainage grate. However, this one adds a twist that is perfect for our modern times.