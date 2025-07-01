90 Day: Hunt For Love Preview Shows Ambulance Taking A Cast Member Away, But We Already Know Who It Is

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Girl Who Heard Too Much." Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

I've given up on my initial assessment that 90 Day: Hunt For Love is a more positive show than other spinoffs, but I can confirm it's just as dramatic. In fact, I can't recall the last time I've seen an ambulance appear on the scene in any of the shows, but that's what the preview for next week's episode teased. Someone is leaving the resort after a big accident, and thanks to spoilers, we already know who it was.

Because the 90 Day shows film so far in advance, it's not uncommon for spoilers to leak out ahead of their airing. Such was the case for this spinoff featured on the 2025 TV schedule, as we learned about how Colt Johnson was in need of serious medical attention while filming in Mexico.

Colt Johnson Is Reportedly The Person Being Taken Away In An Ambulance

While we had no idea what 90 Day: Hunt For Love was back in 2024, word hit the internet that Colt Johnson had reinjured his leg while filming a spinoff after being left by his wife, Vanessa Guerra. According to insider @Shabootydotcom, he re-broke his femur and had to be taken away from the resort.

While there were rumors for a time that Colt might lose his leg after the re-injury, a recent photo of him in good health seems to indicate that it all worked out. He is wearing pants in just about every recent photo I've seen, but I feel like we would've heard if the amputation happened and he had some prosthesis.

Will Colt's Injury Lead To An Unexpected Romance?

Colt hasn't had much luck in 90 Day: Hunt For Love, but it seems like his fortune could change after leaving the resort. In a wild twist of fate, @Shabootydotcom mentioned in a separate update that Colt had shacked up with Cortney Reardanz and her parents after the show while recovering from his leg injury. His winning out that romance battle against Usman Umar is more of a shock to me than 90 Day producers letting Jeniffer Tarazona appear on this season to sabotage Tim Malcolm's chances of finding love.

More On 90 Day Fiancé

Now, while it seems Cortney and Colt got cozy at her parents' house, the update continued to say he left the house and had been dating multiple women since then. I would say I'm surprised, but Colt is one of the only people in 90 Day Fiancé to have been on the show with three separate lovers and been divorced to two of them. He has a way of finding love, so I'm sure we'll see him in a future spinoff in a new relationship.

90 Day: Hunt For Love continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Expect this season to heat up next week, and maybe we'll get some more details on what exactly led to Colt's big injury.