Why Onward’s Producer Is Looking Forward To Visiting Disneyland When It Reopens

We're probably all making lists of the things we want to do once we actually have our choice again. Maybe you want to go out to eat at your favorite restaurant or simply, like many of us, just go to the movies. Many people might be looking forward to visiting a theme park, perhaps because a planned vacation there had to be rescheduled due to the closure of Disneyland and most other theme parks in the world. Onward producer Kori Rae is also looking forward to visiting Disneyland somewhere down the line but for a very special reason, she wants to see the characters she helped create in their natural environment.