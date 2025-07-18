Survivor Head Honcho Is Renting Out His Malibu Home, And The Price Tag Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Survivor is arguably one of the best reality TV shows of all time, and it's influenced countless future projects. The long-running series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) was created by thirteen-time Emmy winner Mark Burnett, who was also the man behind other shows like The Apprentice and The Voice. He's renting out his home in Malibu, and the monthly fee is enough to make your eyes water. Seriously, I almost spit out my coffee.

While fans are often wondering how much Survivor contestants make, that prize money is just a drop in the bucket for Mark Burnett. I mean, just look at the number he's dealing with for rentals alone. Robb Report published a story which revealed that Burnett is renting out his Malibu mansion for a whopping $350,000 per month. Suddenly I'm not feeling quite so bad about the price of my own rent.

The Malibu home has a gorgeous view of Paradise Cove, and is a Hampton-style mansion that exudes luxury. But you'll have to pay $350k per month for rent if you want to move in. An additional payment of the same amount is also required as a security deposit. So the financial stakes certainly feel high, even if you're not buying the house outright.

There are some photos of Burnett's home in the report, and it does look absolutely gorgeous. The location is outrageous, and has a ton of privacy including a gate in order to enter the property. The foyer is a true vision, also serving as a wraparound library from the second floor. There's also a pool, which features a beautiful look at the views.

There's rich, dark wood throughout the interior, including a built-in wet bar. It definitely looks like the TV mogul put care into this Malibu home, which is likely why the rent and security deposit are so high. Although now I'm curious about its mortgage, and just how many homes the Survivor creator might own.

(Image credit: CBS)

With so many successful shows, it definitely makes sense that Mark Burnett was able to afford such an outrageous Malibu home. The checks will presumably keep rolling in, with Survivor nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program this year. The fandom is showing no signs of losing interest, especially as the whopping 50th season approaches. Survivor 50 will feature returning players for the first time in years, and one can only imagine how fired up the generations of fans will be when it finally premieres.

I'm definitely curious to see if/when Mark Burnett's Malibu home finds renters. Whoever it is will need some deep pockets, and I'd love to know exactly who ends up there. But it's more than possible this will remain a private affair, so I'd better not hold my breath (or snuff my torch).