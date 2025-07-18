Jensen Ackles Reveals The Countdown Action Scene That Sticks Out More Than Anything He's Done On The Boys: 'Certainly More Exhilarating'

Jensen Ackles has been starring in Prime Video’s newest series, Countdown, on the 2025 TV schedule, and the series is keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The crime drama from Chicago Fire’s Derek Haas is only six episodes in, but already, Countdown has proved its worth. And it’s partly because of the insane action sequences. Ackles previously got real about the stunts performed on the show, and now he’s opening up about his favorite action scene that sticks out more than anything on The Boys.

The Supernatural alum is no stranger to doing stunts, having spent 15 years getting beaten up by and beating up demons and other supernatural creatures. Then there’s The Boys, which really turns up the action and stunts with superheroes and explosions, and now Countdown. The most recent episodes have involved his character, Detective Mark Meechum, going head-to-head with criminals and surfing on top of a truck. When asked by TVLine which stunt he preferred, Ackles couldn’t help but give love to both while also sharing just how exhilarating one was:

Oh, man. I had a lot of fun with both. I would say probably the surfing on top of the trailer was certainly more exhilarating. I’ve done hand-to-hand fight scenes quite a bit. Those are a lot of fun, but they are also tricky, and you gotta make sure you hit your mark and you’re making the right moves, you don’t forget a move because you can catch an elbow quickly. Those are really sweaty days ‘cause you do three takes and you are just drenched.

The fact that Ackles actually does the stunts and does not have a stunt double, at least when it comes to certain action sequences, is pretty impressive. This type of work is certainly not easy. Of course, he’s done a lot of insane stunts on The Boys that involves fighting, superpowers, flying, and even temporarily dying. But I don’t think anything really compares to surfing on a truck and trying to not actually fall off. Ackles recalled what it was like filming that sequence, and it really makes me appreciate stunts and stunt performers a whole lot more:

The one on top of the trailer, I mean, that’s a totally different ballgame ‘cause you got wires, there’s all kinds of things going on. But all you gotta do is hang on. There was a lot, like when we were shooting that, like, I get knocked down and I have to throw my legs off the side, and all of that was planned. I had a line, I was picked in kind of the chest and so they dropped the anchor there in the center of the trailer so it wouldn’t actually let me fall off, but still. It’s like hanging over the side of a cliff and having your buddy hold on to you. It was a little nerve-wracking, but it was a lot of fun.

It should be pointed out that during all these crazy things that Ackles’ character is having to deal with and the people that he has to fight and find and take down, he is also dealing with migraines and is hiding a massive brain tumor. Obviously, Ackles is completely fine, but knowing that at any point Mark Meechum could be getting seriously hurt to the point of no return makes the stunts all the more excruciating to watch, but probably exhilarating to perform.

There are still a handful of episodes to look forward to with Countdown, and there is no telling what else will be in store as the City of Los Angeles continues to be in danger. Considering Ackles seems to enjoy these crazy stunts, he’s probably looking forward to doing more when filming on The Boys prequel Vought Rising starts, even if it can’t compare to being on top of a truck.

Meanwhile, new episodes of Countdown drop on Wednesdays with an Amazon Prime subscription. Fans will be able to see more of Ackles in the upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys when he reprises his role as Soldier Boy.