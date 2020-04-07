Wait, The Cats Editors Spent More Time Working On The Trailer Than The Rest Of The Movie?

Now, it should be noted that anonymous sources are at the center of these claims and, when a source goes on the record without offering their name, it cannot be officially confirmed. Mill Film, which is a visual effects company that was hired on Cats, has previously been contacted to comment on Cats and revealed that there are NDAs in place that forbid the studio and crew members from talking about the making of the film. So the Cats crew couldn’t go on record if they wanted to.