How To Build A Girl Trailer Is Part Booksmart And Part Almost Famous

Beanie Feldstein had a buzzy last year after starring in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and finally getting to fulfill her dream of starring in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Now she’s back for How To Build A Girl, a new movie that’s part Booksmart and part Almost Famous.
Beanie Feldstein’s not the only notable name in the upcoming IFC film. She’ll be joined by The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen, Chris O’Dowd, Emma Thompson and more. You can check out the full trailer below.
Beanie Feldstein was born in Los Angeles (she's Jonah Hill's sister in fact) so it's a little offbeat to hear her with an accent from a place like Wolverhampton. In fact, How To Build A Girl is set in 1993--the same year Feldstein was actually born. So the whole thing throws me off a little. However, the general coming-of-age beats and comedy in this stand out, particularly nearer the end when Feldstein character has a publishing conversation with Emma Thompson's character.
Emma Thompson's another actress who has just seemed to be everywhere over the last couple of years. Case in point, in 2019, we saw her in Last Christmas, Late Night and Men In Black International (not to mention she did voice work for Missing Link). Next up, she'll be in Cruella, but for now, we'll have How To Build A Girl to fill the gap.
How To Build A Girl actually filmed back in 2019 and premiered at the Toronto international Film Festival (TIFF) back in September of last year. IFC films scooped the movie up and now it's one of the few releases that will be coming out in May of 2020.