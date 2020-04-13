Tyrese Gibson Says He's 'Happy' Fast And Furious 9 Got Pushed Back A Year

Leave a Comment
With the recent delay of F9’s original May release date to a safer April 2021 debut, a lot of people are probably bummed. However, there’s also a silver lining to this delay, and none other than Tyrese Gibson has discovered it. While we’ll have to wait a little longer for the ninth installment in the Fast Saga to be released into theaters, Gibson is happy about the bump, if only because it’ll keep the fans of the series safe.
Taking to his Instagram profile, Tyrese made the following post to pump up fans looking for some F9 hype:
Speaking on behalf of himself and the Fast Saga family, Tyrese Gibson mentioned that the new delay to 2021 was also a good thing because of the fact that it would push F9 into the time frame to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s start in 2001. So not only is there a safety angle, but there’s also the fact that by the time we all catch up with Dom and the rest of the family, we’ll be doing so on the cusp of a pretty big milestone.
Besides Vin Diesel himself, there’s no one better to be talking about the history of the Fast Saga than Gibson, as he’s been an active participant in the franchise since his debut in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, alongside the late Paul Walker. With an extensive history that only saw him sitting out The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift and Fast and Furious, he’s been through all of the major changes the franchise has undergone since the pivotal entry Fast Five.
There’s obviously still a little bit to be upset about, as F9 was not only on pace to become a bigger Fast Saga film since The Fate of The Furious, but the first trailer for the film broke online viewing records, hyping everyone up to a pretty large extent. Oh, and with the reveal that Han is still alive and driving for justice, the promotional machine was revved to a fever pitch.
Now, we’ll have to wait a little over a full year for F9 to bring the family of Fast fans and characters back to the multiplex, though it’s for the best reasons possible. Rather than risking everyone’s health and safety, a little extra time will allow fans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Fast and The Furious in style.
This also means, there’s plenty of time to watch the entire Fast Saga in the correct order as a refresher course for F9’s new April 2, 2021 release date.