The Story Behind How Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Almost Killed Off Fan-Favorite Babu Frik

So if this story holds true --and Scanlan's a generally reliable source -- had Steven Spielberg missed his Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker screening, Babu Frik would have ended up as one of the movie’s many casualties. But because he said something, that led the movie’s creative team to rescue Babu Frik from a dark demise, with one of his reappearance being drafted in from one of his deleted scenes. Neal Scanlan continued to explain to Empire that no matter how they came to the decision, eventually several sequences were shot to explain what happened to the character.