Andor’s Adria Arjona Just Confirmed A Key Detail About Bix, And Now I’m Viewing The Star Wars Show’s Final Episode So Differently

Warning: SPOILERS for Andor Season 2 are ahead!

While Andor concluded with Diego Luna’s title protagonist walking off to his death due to the events that will unfold in Rogue One, someone very close to him got a pretty uplifting ending. After “Welcome to the Rebellion” ended with Bix Caleen departing Yavin IV so that Cassian would not have to choose between her or fighting for the Rebellion, the final moments of "Jedha, Kyber, Erso" showed her one year later on the planet Mina-Rau holding a baby. Though not outright stated, the obvious implication is that this is her child with Cassian, and Adria Arjona just confirmed a key detail about this moment that has me looking at the Star Wars show’s final episode so differently.

In an interview with Collider, Arjona confirmed that Bix did indeed know she was pregnant when she left Cassian behind, and this information comes straight to her from Andor creator Tony Gilroy. As she explained:

I think she knows when she's making the letter. The only reason why I'm actually really confirming it is because I heard Tony [Gilroy] say yes. I wouldn't have said it otherwise. ... Cassian is willing to give up everything for Bix, and Bix knows that. That's how important Bix is for Cassian. It's a big sacrifice that she makes, a big love sacrifice not only for what's best for Cassian, but also for what's best for the rebellion.

In her “letter,” i.e. a hologram message, Bix implored him not to choose her over the Rebellion, as she knew just how crucial he was to their efforts to overthrow the Empire. Not only had she seen that firsthand, she learned from a Force healer on Yavin IV in the episode “Messenger” that he would become integral to the Rebellion’s success. We the audience know that this will happen in Rogue One when he’s on the team that steals the plans to the first Death Star. This, in turn, paves the way for what happens in Star Wars’ Original Trilogy, which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription alongside all the franchise’s other movies and TV shows.

Now Bix Caleen’s departure can also be viewed within the lens of wanting to shield her child from the struggle and conflict that comes from being in the Rebellion. So yes, there’s self-sacrifice by her leaving Cassian Andor, but she also is looking out for the child’s well-being. As Adria Arjona put it:

She says it: 'I choose rebellion.' But ultimately, she's choosing the future of her family and the future of the galaxy that she's going to raise this child in. It's a big mother instinct that kicks in. I don't know how she would have made that decision otherwise.

Bix said at the end of her hologram message that she would find Cassian after the Empire was defeated, but sadly, that will never happen. As seen in Rogue One, Cassian died in Jyn Erso’s embrace when the Death Star destroyed the Imperial facility on Scarif where the space station’s plans had been kept. I can’t imagine how devastated Bix will be when she learns that her former lover is dead, and that their child will never get to meet their father.

Still, maybe there will be an opportunity for Cassian and Bix’s child to be brought back as an adult in the Star Wars timeline. For now, you’re welcome to go back to Disney+ and watch the entirety of Andor and look forward to the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu in theaters on May 22, 2026.