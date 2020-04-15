Kevin Smith Hilariously Explains The 'Key To A Long, Mediocre Career' In Hollywood

Kevin Smith says the reason that hasn't been the case is very simple. He tends to make cheap movies. While his budgets for his more recent films certainly dwarf the likes of Clerks, in the end, the fact is that if a studio makes a movie with him. it's not risking a massive amount of money. A relatively modest hit can still be profitable, and if the movie is a flop, little has been lost. His track record probably hasn't put him in line to make a Marvel or Star Wars movie any time soon, but making the movies he likes to make is much more possible.