‘He Hated This’: Will Smith Apparently Developed Bad Acting Habits While Working On Fresh Prince, And An Ex Showrunner Reveals What He Did To Handle That

News
By published

In the end, I'd say it worked.

Will smiling at Uncle Phil in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
(Image credit: Max)

Will Smith is known for being an Oscar-winning movie star today, but one can never forget that his acting career began with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. By working on the beloved NBC sitcom (which can be streamed with a Max subscription), Smith was really able to get his feet wet when it came to the craft. He was apparently a bit green in the beginning, and one of the series’ showrunners could see that. With that in mind, the producer sought to fix that by doing something Smith supposedly disliked.

Gary H. Miller joined Fresh Prince as showrunner for Season 4, which began in the fall of 1993. Changes had to be made at the time (especially since OG Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert left the year prior and had to be recast). Miller ultimately remained with the show through its fifth season and apparently forged a complex relationship with its lead actor. Miller recently admitted that he could see right away that Will Smith would be a star, but he also noticed that he’d picked up a few less-than-desirable habits for his work:

We had a very interesting relationship of the two seasons that I was [a part of].... When When I took over the show, he kind of had his own way all the time, and I said, ‘Look, I'm not like that,’ I said. And I think he respected that. And I told them things like, ‘Look, you're telegraphing your joke, because you don't have confidence, and so you're touching the actor in the scene with you right before the joke. It's a thing you do, a habit you do. I know the joke is coming next.’ Stuff like that, we discussed.

Based on what’s been said over the years, Will Smith did have to overcome something of a learning curve after he was tapped for the beloved NBC sitcom. It’s been said that he actually used to mess up his co-stars during tapings, because he would mouth their lines to them in an attempt to memorize his own. (That’s still one of Smith’s habits today, according to Bad Boys co-star John Salley.) As for Smith’s other peccadillo, Gary H. Miller sought to smoothen out the star’s skills with some vintage TV:

I made him sit and watch – he hated this – the old Sergeant Bilko show, You'll Never Get Rich with Phil Silvers. I said, watch this guy. Watch this guy drive an episode. No matter how flimsy the storyline is, it’'s like a moving train and he takes everybody on the train with him, and you get to the end. I said, ‘That's the kind of energy we need in twenty two minutes.’ Because slow time in a twenty two minute show is deadly.

One of the few TV shows to change its name following the pilot, You’ll Never Get Rich or The Phil Silvers Show is widely considered to be one of the greatest sitcoms ever made. It may seem dated to some people now, but Silvers was indeed a comedic genius, who was more than capable of keeping up the energy during an episode. I can completely understand why Gary H. Miller had Will Smith watch those classic reruns.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
All six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air offer plenty of laughs, and you can check them out on Max! If you're looking to snag the With Ads plan, know that it'll cost you $9.99 a month. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

View Deal

Based on the final few seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, I’d say that the eventual Oscar winner picked up some great tips, as his performances are pitch-perfect. He also had some great co-stars to learn from as well, including the late, great James Avery, who played Uncle Phil. Just recently, Will Smith also talked about observing co-star Alfonso Ribeiro, who famously portrayed the quirky Carlton Banks. It certainly takes a skilled ensemble to make a sitcom work, and I’m glad the cast and crew helped the star find his footing.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Donna D’Errico’s Rocking A Gold Bikini This Summer Instead Of Baywatch Red: ‘Mermaid Season’

As His Dark Materials' Book Saga Finally Continues, James McAvoy And Dafne Keen's HBO TV Adaptation Remains Underrated

I Think Ryan Coogler And Michael B. Jordan Have Created An All-Time Great Partnership, And There Are A Few Reasons Why It's Special

See more latest
Most Popular
Donna D&#039;Errico in red swimsuit in interview on Inside Edition
Donna D’Errico’s Rocking A Gold Bikini This Summer Instead Of Baywatch Red: ‘Mermaid Season’
Katherine Heigl in Firefly Lane
‘Sometimes I Ask Myself If I Should Still Be In The Game’: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Making The Move From Hollywood To Utah
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in The X-Files Season 11
After The X-Files' Gillian Anderson Discussed Ryan Coogler's Reboot, I Have Mixed Feelings About Seeing Her As Scully Again
Wanda crying talking to her variant in Dr Strange 2
Sounds Like Scarlet Witch’s Fate After Doctor Strange 2 Has Finally Been Clarified, And I Wonder What This Means For The Next Avengers Movies
Jensen Ackles in Prime Video&#039;s Countdown
Jensen Ackles' New Prime Video Show Got Some Big News, But The Cast Of Another Action-Packed Series Is Still Waiting: 'Oh Lord, We Hope'
Dennis Quaid eating shrimp in The Substance
The Substance’s Dennis Quaid Gets Real About Eating So Much Shrimp While Filming That Uncomfortable Scene, And I Feel Queasy
Kathy Bates in Matlock and Justin Hartley in Tracker
CBS Crushed The Competition With Tracker And Matlock, But I'm More Impressed By The Audience Sizes For Its Cancelled Shows
BJ gets fed by Dr. Watson in The Righteous Gemstones
The Righteous Gemstones Star Describes Kissing And Being Fed By A Monkey On TV, And It Sounds Truly Bananas
Pierce Brosnan taking cover from gunfire in Goldeneye.
How Does A James Bond Actor Follow In Sean Connery And Roger Moore’s Footsteps? Pierce Brosnan Recalls His Approach On GoldenEye
Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, and AnnaSophia Robb in Grosse Pointe Garden Society
As NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society Waits On A Renewal, The Showrunners Address Rumors Of Being Sent ‘To Die’ On Friday Nights