Jason Mewes Just Got A New Jay And Silent Bob Tattoo, And It References One Of My Favorite Moments From Their Movies

Through several decades of tomfoolery, shenanigans and any other word you’d use to sum up their antics, Jay and Silent Bob have always been wild. Even with the 2025 movie schedule seeing Dogma’s return to their earlier legacy, the responsible adults of today known as Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith have their heads on straight. However that doesn’t mean they don’t still have that rebellious streak within, as seen in Mewes’ latest tattoo tribute to Clerks II.

While the 20th anniversary for that 2006 legacy-quel is still about a year away, it’s not too early for one of the View Askewniverse’s finest to celebrate. As you can see in the photo below, a little bit of divine inspiration did indeed find its way into Jason Mewes’ skin based artwork:

Between the art style and the poses, the twin calf pieces that show Jay and Silent Bob as pseudo religious icons remind me both of Dogma and also the short-lived Clerks: The Animated Series. Though the obvious influence that was used for this artistic rendering is, of course, Jay’s big riff on The Silence of the Lambs’ Buffalo Bill dance to “Goodbye Horses.”

Since the music’s already starting in your head, and it is one of the funniest moments in the Clerks trilogy, we may as well watch that scene before we proceed:

Yes, dear reader, your eyes didn’t deceive you. The actual final punchline, which showed us Jay’s tuck, is not in that video. Quite frankly, I’m not surprised, as YouTube would probably flag anything containing that part outside of Clerks II for content violations. Which definitely explains how Jason Mewes’ social media post includes a strategically placed star over his character’s genitals.

What may be the best thing about Mr. Mewes’ fresh ink is the fact that it’s exactly the sort of piece a Clerks fan would come up with. This only shows his gratitude for being a part of Kevin Smith’s New Jersey based comedies all the greater.

Rather than seeming like a cheeky tribute along the lines of Steve-O’s back tattoo of himself, this comes off as a friend and artist paying homage to an iconic role. Though considering Jay Mewes’ intense Call of Duty fandom, I’m surprised he doesn’t have some sort of iconography nodding to that preoccupation. Then again, that’s what getting another tattoo is all about, isn’t it?

If for some reason you haven’t seen either of the sequels to Clerks, you can find both films streaming free with ads on Pluto TV. And if you want to still celebrate Dogma's long road back to theaters, some theaters may still be showing the 4K restoration, with a physical media release in the works for an unknown date.