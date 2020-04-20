Harry Potter's Tom Felton Dropped An Artsy Shirtless Photo Because Why Not?

This isn’t the first time Tom Felton has shared his interest in photography with fans, as he has quite a few posts devoted to himself and cameras, often presented with minimal comment. The Harry Potter actor also seems to enjoy keeping up with that fanbase. He’s still friends, in fact, with Emma Watson and some of the rest of the cast. He also shares plenty of nostalgia-oriented and/or behind-the-scenes looks from his time filming with Daniel Radcliffe and co. with his fanbase as well.