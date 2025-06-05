Never In A Million Years Did I Think Tom Felton Would Play Draco Malfoy Again, But It's Happening (And Fans Are Freaking Out)

While there’s a small part of me that’s always hopeful actors from the Harry Potter movies’ cast could return to Hogwarts in some way, shape or form, a bigger part of me knows it's unlikely. However, today, my mind was blown as I learned that Tom Felton will be reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

I can safely say that I never thought this would happen, and I’m freaking out. It turns out, the fans are in the same boat.

Tom Felton Is Set To Play Draco Malfoy In Harry Potter and The Cursed Child On Broadway

Starting in November, Tom Felton will play Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Per Today , he’ll be in the New York production for 19 weeks, and he’ll be the first person from the film’s ensemble to play a part on stage. He’s thrilled about it too, telling the morning show:

Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in ‘Cursed Child’ this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play.

In the past, when asked about the potential to return as his character or make a Cursed Child movie , Felton has been a bit skeptical, saying in 2019 (via Red Carpet News TV) that “everything that needed to be done was done” in the original movies. He also said on Happy Sad Confused that he would “consider” a return to the Harry Potter world, and he’d be “ happy to pop up as an extra ” in something like the Harry Potter TV show .

This is all to say, while not impossible, I never thought he’d play Draco again. I was managing my expectations. However, here we are. Felton will make his Broadway debut by playing his character for the first time in 15 years. As he said, “it’s surreal," so it’s understandable why the fans and I are freaking out.

Fans Are Freaking Out About Felton’s Return To His Iconic Harry Potter Character

Immediately after it was announced that OG Draco would be playing his character again from November 11, 2025, to March 22, 2026, on Broadway, fans freaked out. After seeing the post below of Felton in his Malfoy outfit, platinum blonde hair and all, the comments started rolling in.

A post shared by Harry Potter on Broadway (@cursedchildus) A photo posted by on

Fans can’t wait to see him play the older version of his Harry Potter character, and I’m right there with them. As Felton said, he’s the perfect age again to be playing Draco, and it’ll be remarkable to see him take on the same character in a different medium. When reacting to all of this, fans commented:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I THINK MY BRAIN JUST EXPLODED -leah.tamasker

😮😮😮-keviclifton

I’m sorry, what?! Currently screaming! -stephaniespensieve

i am SAT -jordanfisher

I am running to buy tickets 😍😍 -deborah.irisquev

Can someone check on my 2011 self? She’s screaming and crying right now. -giovannadavim

Screaming crying throwing up 😭💚💚💚 best thing ever -dracodormiensss

HOLD MY BUTTERBEER -fiona.fisser

If I have enough money , I would get a plane just to watch it 😍 -karensarmento

What?! That’s amazing news!😍 I will 100 % come and see him play Draco!😍😍 -jilmerlin

Overall, I’m with these fans. While Tom Felton speaks positively about Harry Potter frequently and has made cute comments about potentially returning, I never thought it’d happen in such a massive way.

So, like these fans, I might have to figure out how to get tickets to Cursed Child on Broadway. Pre-sale for his run begins on June 10 at 11 am. ET, and I know I’ll consider partaking in it.