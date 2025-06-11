'I Cried': Tom Felton Revealed The Moment During His Draco Malfoy Fitting For Cursed Child That Made Him Very Emotional

Over a decade after the conclusion of the Harry Potter movie series (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription), a franchise alum is returning to The Wizarding World. Tom Felton is officially reprising his role as Draco Malfoy for the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. It's a major development and one that Felton doesn't seem to take lightly. In fact, he even recently described why he “cried” during his fitting.

I seriously couldn’t believe it when I saw Tom Felton donning the dark robes and bleach blonde hair again for the Cursed Child promos. He’s the spitting image of his fictional dad, Lucius Malfoy! The best part is that the 37-year-old actor will be the same age as his now-adult Slytherin character. If you're already emotional about all of this, then the story that Felton shared with Access Hollywood about his costume fitting might really hit you in your feels:

I cried. The costume was one thing. The wig, the blonde hair, I had been dying it for eleven years. When they put the blonde wig on, I can't even tell you why, but I shed a tear.

My guess for why Tom Felton “shed a tear” while wearing the blonde wig was that it was surreal for him to be in that situation. Of course, that's just an assumption on my part. Nevertheless, this does represent a full-circle moment for Felton, as he's once again playing the character that made him a star. I'd probably be emotional as well if I were in the British actor's position.

Personally, I'm also happy for Felton in that he no longer has to undergo the intense ordeal of dying his hair to play Draco. And, when I say intense, I mean that the Borrowers actor had to apply layers of peroxide and tint for days to get Malfoy’s bleach blonde hair, and he said the process felt like “fire ants” biting his scalp. It's said that one must suffer for their art, but that just sounds brutal.

Back in 2019, Tom Felton said he couldn’t imagine reprising his role for a Cursed Child movie. While there’s still no talk of a film adaptation of the play (as far as we know), the Broadway production is certainly nothing to scoff at. Upon landing the role, Felton eve received congratulations from Jason Isaacs, who plays Draco's father (Lucius) in the films.

Despite the Draco performer's initial hesitance to join another potential film, Felton is open to returning for the upcoming Harry Potter TV show -- which is set to air on HBO Max -- in some form or fashion. I'm not sure whether that'll actually happen but, at the very least, fans can look forward to his reprisal for the Broadway production.

I wouldn't be surprised if some of the people who attend Harry Potter and the Cursed Child showings happen to shed a few tears while watching Tom Felton on stage. The mere thought of it is pretty crazy (in a good way). Fans can see him don the robes and blonde wig when the show plays on Broadway for 19 weeks, starting in November.