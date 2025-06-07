Jason Isaacs’ Support Of Tom Felton’s Return To The Harry Potter Universe Makes My Heart So Happy

Draco and Lucius Malfoy may not have a healthy relationship in the Harry Potter movies , but the men who play them have a lovely relationship in real life. Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs consistently show support toward each other, and after the Draco actor joined Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to reprise his role as the grown-up version of his wizard, his on-screen dad shared the sweetest tribute.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Tom Felton would return to the role of Draco Malfoy in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He’s the first actor from the films to come back and play the character he originated on screen, and fans were so hyped about it. Obviously, Jason Isaacs was stoked too, as he took to Instagram to sweetly write:

What a birthday present. Can’t wait son - that’ll be me in the front row with something in my eye. X

What a lovely birthday present! In the past, Felton has wished Isaacs a happy birthday on social media, and The White Lotus star has also celebrated his on-screen child’s birthday as well. So, with a history of publicly commemorating another year of life, this announcement has become particularly sweeter.

Of course, over the years, Isaacs and Felton have reunited and loudly supported one another, and it’s always nice to see. However, this is extra special.

Tom Felton will be returning to the role that he originated on screen, he’ll be making his Broadway debut, and he’ll be the first person to reprise their Harry Potter role on stage. He’s also the perfect age to be playing the grown-up version of Draco that’s in Cursed Child, and it all just feels very full circle.

To make matters even more full circle, in Cursed Child, Draco is a father, and the show focuses on his and Harry's sons.

So, to have the man who played his dad in the movies show his excitement for this new project is wonderful.

It’s not surprising, though. As Felton has worked on various theater productions, Jason Isaacs has shown up to support . He also hyped up the Draco actor’s Harry Potter book back in 2023, too. So, of course, the Lucius actor is going to get a ticket to see him in the Cursed Child.

You can see him on stage too, as tickets for Tom Felton’s run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child go on sale on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET. He’ll be in the show from November 11, 2025, through March 22, 2026, so both you and Jason Isaacs have plenty of time to see him.