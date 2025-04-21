Tom Felton Met A Bunch Of Shocked Harry Potter Fans And I Couldn't Get Enough Of His Draco Malfoy Joke

Draco forever!

Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter.
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

There are popular franchises, and then there's Harry Potter. The property has remained a vital part of pop culture for decades now, thanks to the books, stage plays, theme parks, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. During its run in theaters the cast of Harry Potter grew up up before our eyes, including Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton. He recently shocked some fans by showing up to meet them, and I love the A+ joke he cracked during that event.

The eight Potter films (which are streaming with a Max subscription) continue to be popular, with fans re-watching them annually. Those fans know Felton as the one and only Draco Malfoy, and in a video on Instagram she surprised some fans at the Harry Potter shop in Chicago. While greeting the gobsmacked muggles, he joked:

I’m friendlier than Draco, don’t worry.

Pretty damn charming. In some ways the 37 year-old actor has been one of the franchise's biggest fans. Case in point: hosting on the red carpet for the premiere of Fantastic Beasts 3. And he seemed adorably thrilled to be popping up and surprising the Potterheads in Chicago.

While some fans are hoping that OGs like Tom Felton reprise their roles for a Cursed Child movie, there hasn't been any indication that this is happening anytime soon. Instead, they'll have to hold out hope that an actor like him magically appears in a Harry Potter store. You can check out the video of Felton making fans' days below:

A post shared by The Official Harry Potter Shop (@harrypottershop)

A photo posted by on

How sweet! The shocked faces of these fans are definitely understandable. I mean, who would have expected Felton to travel across the pond and crash photos at the Harry Potter shop in Chicago? Alas, that's what makes the surprise, and their reactions, so effective. And smart money says fans who go shopping there will have their eyes open for more OG cast members moving forward.

Despite how much time has passed since The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 ended the flagship movie series in 2011, Felton and his co-stars remain synonymous with the roles they played in the Wizarding World. And as previously mentioned, there are some folks who are hoping to see the original cast reprise their roles as adults sometime in the futur.

Malfoy looking very sad in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The cast of Harry Potter famously reunited in old filming locations during Max's Return to Hogwarts special a few years ago. They've also gone viral for group photos as conventions, showing how much love is shared between those who made the beloved movie franchise into a reality.

The fandom is currently waiting on news about the developing Harry Potter TV show, which will eventually land on HBO and Max. Casting is currently underway, so it will likely be some time before Season 1 is filmed and released.

