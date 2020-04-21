Halloween Kills Writer Has Seen A Rough Cut, Here’s What He Thinks

Leave a Comment
The horror genre has been in a renaissance over the past few years, with many of the most popular contemporary releases coming to us from Blumhouse Productions. The studio brought back one of the classics with 2018's Halloween, which served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original movie of the same name. Two sequels were quickly green lit, the first of which being Halloween Kills. The movie's writer has seen a rough cut of the highly anticipated slasher, and teased what to expect when Michael Myers returns to theaters.
David Gordon Green's first Halloween movie picked up on Laurie Strode 40 years after surviving her first encounter with The Shape. Isolated and traumatized, Laurie was able to step up and protect her family when Michael escape from Smith's Grove. But he survived the fiery trap in the basement, and Halloween Kills will unite all of the survivors from the 1978 original. Scott Teems wrote the upcoming sequel alongside Danny McBride and director David Gordon Green, and recently teased the high stakes of Halloween Kills by saying:
I really can't say anything about it, but I am really excited about it. I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I'm a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It's like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one.
Well, that's certainly intriguing. It looks like Halloween Kills will amp up the violence and excitement from the 2018 Halloween. And considering how deadly Michael Myers was during his second massacre through Haddonfield, that's saying something. Although just what the upcoming sequel's movie will contain remains a mystery at this time.
Scott Teems' comments to Movie Web is sure to excite the generation of Halloween fans out there. David Gordon Green's 2018 installment honored John Carpenter's original focus on mood and tension, and Michael was downright brutal. He rampaged through the town killing and sparing people at random, with each kill helping to move the story forward and elevate the stakes. But it looks like we ain't seen nothing yet.
Those involved with making Halloween Kills a reality have been keeping their cards close to the chest, but any official comments about the sequel indicated that things are going to get even more intense. How David Gordon Green and his team did this remains to be seen, but he and Danny McBride methodically crafted their own horror trilogy. As such, the story should be deliberate, including Michael Myers' upcoming kills. If the title of the movie is any indication, there will be plenty.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 16th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.