Final Destination: Bloodlines Has Screened, And First Reactions Say It's Time To Get Hyped: 'Easily The Best Film In The Franchise'
In theaters May 16.
Horror fans around the globe have a special spot in their hearts for the Final Destination series, but the franchise has been in hibernation. It was well over a decade ago that Final Destination 5 arrived in theaters, and even though it was a hit (the second highest grossing title in the canon), development of another sequel was slow. Thankfully, it would seem that Final Destination: Bloodlines is going to be considered worth the wait, as the first reactions to screenings have arrived online, and they are extremely positive.
The upcoming horror film is still a little over two weeks away from arriving in theaters, but critics have gotten an early peek at the finished work, and there is only praise being shared on social media. Germain Lussier from iO9 posted to his Bluesky account that Final Destination: Bloodlines is actually the best chapter in the franchise yet... and he doesn't think the competition is all that fierce. He writes:
Part of the fun of the Final Destination series is that each movie has its own special hook when it comes to the way in which Death pursues the lingering survivors of a deadly tragedy, and critic Perri Nemiroff is a big fan of what has been devised by screenwriters Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor (MCU Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts also gets a story credit on the film. In addition to loving the depth of the plot, she also shared praise for another aspect of the sequel that is getting a lot of love: the return of the late Tony Todd as William Bludworth:
Fangoria's Phil Nobile Jr. also shared appreciation for Tony Todd's work while summing up why Final Destination: Bloodlines works for him overall in three words:
I will concur that there is a kind of fun meanness to the Final Destination movies: as much as you may grow an appreciation for the various characters who are being targeted for death, the greater excitement of the experience is witnessing the stacking of tiny, incidental events that lead to bloodshed and death. Eric Goldman from IGN gets this, and he tips his hat to directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein for their contribution to the legacy:
Critic Matt Konopka adds that Final Destination: Bloodlines contributes the key aspects that franchise fans expect, but he also appreciates the new that it delivers:
Starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger in addition to the aforementioned Tony Todd, Final Destination: Bloodlines is finally almost here, and it will be playing in theaters everywhere on May 16.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
