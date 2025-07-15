‘My Stomach Was In Knots.’ I Know What You Did Last Summer Has Screened, And People Are Having Strong First Reactions To The Legacy Sequel

It’s been nearly three decades since Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. first fought off the hook-wielding murderer in I Know What You Did Last Summer, and now they’re back. The legacy sequel of the same name is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on July 18, and those who have caught early screenings of the slasher are hitting social media with their first reactions. Given how horror fans have been feasting this year, I’m feeling optimistic.

The OG stars are back — yes, Julie and Ray are still alive — and they’re joined by a new group of potential victims played by Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King. and more. There’s no shortage of legacy sequels out there to choose from, and while some sequels turn out to be pretty good, there are some we wish were never made. Which box will IKWYDLS fall into? According to critic Sean Tajipour, it’s the first one. He writes:

I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER hooked me all over again! This new chapter brings those classic chills and brand new kills, and I was living for every wicked legacy callback. Seeing Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. show up? My 90s heart was not ready. From start to finish, my stomach was in knots, and I was glued to my seat. I Know What You Did Last Summer totally honors the original while carving out something fresh, fun, and scary thanks to a killer young cast. … Summer horror is officially back and bloodier than ever!

Scott Menzel agrees with the enthusiastic response, calling the upcoming horror movie his “favorite film of the summer so far.” The critic praises the newcomers, particularly Sarah Pidgeon and Chase Sui Wonders, who continues to show her range as an actress. Menzel’s post reads:

I Know What You Did Last Summer is the perfect legacy sequel and everything the new Scream movies should have been but weren’t. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson clearly loves this franchise and handles it with such love and care. She takes some pretty big swings with the script and has an ending that I absolutely loved but is sure to be divisive. As for the film itself, it builds upon the lore of the original with some key updates to the story that were needed for modern audiences.

Juan, self-proclaimed box office expert, says Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt — a classic horror movie final girl — are responsible for some of the best parts of an overall great summer movie. He continues:

I Know What You Did Last Summer is one of the greatest legacy sequels! With excellent kills, a thrilling pace & a fantastic ensemble, notably Love Hewitt & Prinze Jr. who DELIVERED some of the best parts of the movie. It's undeniably a perfect summer slasher classic. AVOID SPOILERS!

Sophia Soto of Nerds of Color says the legacy actors as well as the new generation absolutely kill it in the franchise’s fourth installment, and she recommends watching at least the first two movies before heading to the theater in order to fully appreciate the experience. Soto continues:

I can finally talk about I Know What You Did Last Summer, which was my favorite movie of 2025 so far to the point where I literally left the theater saying I wanted to see it again immediately. The cast was phenomenal, new and returning. They all worked so well off of each other. Shoutout to [Jennifer Kaytin Robinson] because you can tell just how much love and care she put into everything from certain lines and Easter eggs to ensuring both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. had something fresh to explore with these iconic characters.

That’s some pretty high praise for the latest offering in the horror movie series, with several people calling this their favorite movie of the summer. So, in the words of JLH’s Julie … what are you waiting for? Reserve your seats now, because I Know What You Did Last Summer slashes its way into theaters on Friday, July 18.