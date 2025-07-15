‘My Stomach Was In Knots.’ I Know What You Did Last Summer Has Screened, And People Are Having Strong First Reactions To The Legacy Sequel
It’s been nearly three decades since Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. first fought off the hook-wielding murderer in I Know What You Did Last Summer, and now they’re back. The legacy sequel of the same name is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on July 18, and those who have caught early screenings of the slasher are hitting social media with their first reactions. Given how horror fans have been feasting this year, I’m feeling optimistic.
The OG stars are back — yes, Julie and Ray are still alive — and they’re joined by a new group of potential victims played by Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King. and more. There’s no shortage of legacy sequels out there to choose from, and while some sequels turn out to be pretty good, there are some we wish were never made. Which box will IKWYDLS fall into? According to critic Sean Tajipour, it’s the first one. He writes:
Scott Menzel agrees with the enthusiastic response, calling the upcoming horror movie his “favorite film of the summer so far.” The critic praises the newcomers, particularly Sarah Pidgeon and Chase Sui Wonders, who continues to show her range as an actress. Menzel’s post reads:
Juan, self-proclaimed box office expert, says Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt — a classic horror movie final girl — are responsible for some of the best parts of an overall great summer movie. He continues:
Sophia Soto of Nerds of Color says the legacy actors as well as the new generation absolutely kill it in the franchise’s fourth installment, and she recommends watching at least the first two movies before heading to the theater in order to fully appreciate the experience. Soto continues:
That’s some pretty high praise for the latest offering in the horror movie series, with several people calling this their favorite movie of the summer. So, in the words of JLH’s Julie … what are you waiting for? Reserve your seats now, because I Know What You Did Last Summer slashes its way into theaters on Friday, July 18.
