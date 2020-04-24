5 Angel Has Fallen Things That Don't Make Any Sense

Especially by this point, we're lead to believe that Mike Banning is basically a superhero. While he's slightly more grounded than he was in London Has Fallen, it's nearly impossible to slow him down. With the president in peril and his name smeared, there's no stopping Banning — and if you're looking to poke holes in the movie's logic (which I'm basically doing here... but no matter), you're missing the point. Still, one's suspension of disbelief can only stretch so far. At some point, it'll rip or tear. While Banning can survive basically anything short of the apocalypse, as we've seen in three movies now, one has to wonder how he didn't have at least a cracked rib or internal bleeding after this serious truck accident. Alas, the movie has no time for Banning to be injured.