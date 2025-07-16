Why Did Michael B. Jordan Come Up In The Closing Arguments At Diddy's Trial Anyway?

Following weeks of testimony, Sean Combs’ sex-trafficking trial concluded on July 2 in New York. The 55-year-old rapper – who’s famously known as Diddy – was handed a mixed verdict, which saw him acquitted of two of the more serious charges he was facing. Ahead of the verdict being delivered, Combs’ legal team briefly shared closing remarks. Interestingly enough, fan-favorite actor Michael B. Jordan was brought up during that address. With that, we have details on why Jordan's name was reportedly evoked.

Diddy’s legal team utilized some unconventional strategies when it came time for them to make their case. Most notably, the group laid out their arguments in less than a half hour, which greatly differs from the week-long case presented by the prosecution. As noted by People, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, became very lively while arguing against the claims that the rapper sex-trafficked his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and a Jane Doe.

Marc Agnifilo then doubled down on his viewpoint by claiming that when Cassie Ventura – who’s professionally known as Cassie – wasn’t romantically involved with Sean Combs, “she was with Michael B. Jordan.” With that, Agnifilo also referred to Jordan as “the most handsome man in the world.” During the trial, as reported by USA Today, stylist Deonte Nash testified that he introduced Jordan and Cassie in 2015 while the latter was on a break from her relationship with Combs. Apparently, Cassie and Jordan’s romance didn’t last long.

What should be specified is that the Creed actor never actually appeared at the trial in person. MBJ wasn’t the only notable celebrity who was name-dropped during the trial and, even more ironically, another famous Jordan came up. NBA legend Michael Jordan was referenced during the testimony of a Jane Doe. Jane claimed that in the midst of sex acts, Diddy would refer to himself as the basketball legend and refer to her as Kobe Bryant and an escort as Shaqille O’Neal, respectively.

One notable star who did take the stand during the trial was Kid Cudi, who testified about alleged home invasion and arson situations supposedly involving Diddy. Cassie testified as well, sharing graphic details about purportedly being forced to participate in Freak Offs. A friend of Ventura’s, Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, also claimed Diddy dangled her from a 17th-floor balcony while he was angrily confronted her.

Following the testimonies, closing arguments and jury deliberations, Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The “Last Night” performer, however, was found not guilty on the charges of racketeering and sex-trafficking. Diddy’s sentencing is officially set for October 3 and, until then, he’ll remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. All the while, questions remain about whether Diddy’s reputation can be revitalized following the onslaught of legal issues he’s faced.

At present, Sean Combs is still facing a slew of lawsuits that aren’t directly related to his case. Simultaneously, Combs’ celebrity friends have apparently been keeping their distance from him. Michael B. Jordan, as of this writing, has also not addressed the fact that his name came up during the trial.