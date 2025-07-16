Gwyneth Paltrow And More Share Hilarious Reactions To Dax Shepard's Post Of Kristen Bell Celebrating Emmy News Wearing Nothing But Socks

The 2025 Emmy nominations have been announced, and plenty of stars and 2025 TV releases are receiving props. While Severance and The Studio are among the nomination leaders, Nobody Wants This (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription) scored three nominations. With that, the show's lead actress, Kristen Bell, received a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Afterwards, Bell's hubby, Dax Shepard, took a photo of his enthusiastic wife, who was nude (aside from wearing socks). Hilarious celebrity reactions from Gwyneth Paltrow and more then followed.

I'm so here for Kristen Bell receiving recognition for her latest show. She’s been on amazing shows that have never won an Emmy , like Veronica Mars and The Good Place. Now, for Nobody Wants This, it looks like the Emmys really want this TV show after it received nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (for Adam Brody) alongside Bell's nod. I can certainly understand Bell wanting to celebrate, but I'm not sure I expected her to do so as she did in Dax Shepard's. Bell also shared it to her Instagram story:

I'm happy about the nomination, but I'm even more impressed by the photo, to be honest. I don’t even have the flexibility to have a form like that. That aside, Kristen Bell is truly lucky to have such a supportive husband to celebrate her achievement. Bell and Shepard have been married since 2013 and share two daughters.

The Parenthood actor has also seen Bell’s Netflix show, and he had a funny reaction to seeing her smooch Adam Brody on screen, calling it “the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film.” Their playful honesty and unfailing support for them truly make them one of Hollywood’s cutest couples, in my eyes.

With Nobody Wants This earning Kristen Bell some Emmy love, it's great that she chose to celebrate like no one’s watching. However, the Frozen actress did catch the eyes of a few celebrities, who sent in their hilarious reactions:

Oh my God, Dax- Gwyneth Paltrow

Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! 🍑 suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!- Nina Dobrev

Incredible form- Mae Whitman

All jokes aside, though Kristen Bell deserves her flowers for her Emmy recognition and unique handstand while baring all. Her performance in Nobody Wants This is a perfect blend of comedic timing and genuine vulnerability. Bell’s character, Joanne, is incredibly relatable in that she's trying really hard to fit into her rabbi boyfriend’s world but is having a tough sell with his family and wondering if she’ll ever truly belong. In short, the Netflix original is an excellent showcase of Bell's talents.

Not only did Bell capture the attention of celebrities with her husband’s photo, but plenty of Instagram users chimed in, too:

👏👏👏- @katesullivan96

The socks! 💙🍒🔥- @reneeaephoto

How TF do I get those quads? So impressive. Both the quads and the willingness to be nakey!!- @gabriellevonville

Okay Quadzilla, I see you! 👏👏👏👏 😍😍😍😍😍- @aea1129

Gonna do this tomorrow in hopes of a paycheck- @kevinkempis

If this is how Kristen Bell celebrates receiving an Emmy nomination, I can't imagine what she'll do if she wins. Of course, I don't think she'd try to perform a handstand on stage while accepting the award. She could pull another playful, nude stunt at home after the fact, though. In any case, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that Bell wins!

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will premiere live on September 14 on CBS and will be streamable with a Paramount+ subscription as well. Also, be sure to remain in the know when it comes to Nobody Wants This’ second season, which hits Netflix on October 23rd.