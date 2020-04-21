A New Hunger Games Movie Is Coming Thanks To New Book From Suzanne Collins

In case you missed last summer’s announcement of the Hunger Games prequel book, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will follow Coriolanus Snow, the main antagonist of the main Hunger Games series who was previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland, at age 18, long before he becomes the president of Panem. With his family having fallen on hard times, Snow sees an opportunity to reverse their fortunes when he’s chosen to be a mentor in the 10th Hunger Games, although his excitement is snuffed out when he learns he’s assigned to guide the girl tribute from District 12, the poorest of Panem’s 13 districts and where Katniss Everdeen will be born decades later.