Hunger Games Star Sam Claflin Loved The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, But Just Said The One Thing We've All Been Thinking About Sunrise On The Reaping

It's hard to believe, it but The Hunger Games franchise has been with us since the first book arrived back in 2008. Author Suzanne Collins has continued to expand the franchise with prequel stories, making way for more book to screen adaptations in the process. Actor Sam Claflin famously played Finnick Odair in the Hunger Games movies, and recently said what most fans are thinking when comparing The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with the new release Sunrise on the Reaping.

The history of Panem has been explored throughout these two novels, and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' ending continues to inspire a debate between both moviegoers and avid readers. But fans have been especially enthusiastic about Sunrise on the Reaping, and during a conversation with Variety Claflin summed up how most of the fandom ranks the prequel books. In his words:

I thought it was a fresh take with a fresh generation. They did a wonderful job. I understand the ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ book is even better.

I mean, he's not wrong. While it was fun returning to Panem for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the emotional story at the heart of Sunrise on the Reaping is especially compelling. As are the inclusion of a number of franchise favorites like Effie Trinket, Plutarch Heavensbee, Beetee, and Mags. And many fans, including myself, find it to be the superior of Collins' two prequel novels.

Getting to see past Hunger Games has fans wondering what other prequels might be in store for the franchise's future. That includes a possible Finnick-centered story, and fans hopes of this increased when Sam Claflin confirmed he recently met with director Francis Lawrence. Of course, there's no prequel book about the District 4 victor just yet, so we might have to be patient before seeing this idea come to fruition.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Generations of Hunger Games fans read the Sunrise on the Reaping novel, and are already ready to see the emotional story play out on the big screen. Haymitch's tale is filled with tragedy, and since he's already a character we know and love, the stakes feel high. And like I said, including younger version of all those characters is thrilling, and will likely make its film adaptation even more buzz worthy.

What we know about the Sunrise on the Reaping movie is limited, but casting for the highly anticipated project is already underway. Jesse Plemons was recently announced as a young Plutarch, taking on the role from the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman. That's pretty brilliant casting in my opinion, and I can't wait to see what other actors join the cast to bring the legacy characters back to life.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 20, 2026. Since its not part of the 2025 movie release list, fans are left to re-read the book while we wait.