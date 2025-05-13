Sunrise On The Reaping Just Cast Another OG Hunger Games Character (And I Think They Have Pretty Big Shoes To Fill)

Out of all the book to screen adaptations, The Hunger Games stands out as a bonafide sensation. We've recently returned to Panem with more Hunger Games movies, starting with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Following the release of of the Haymitch prequel novel Sunrise on the Reaping, a movie version is currently in development. The cast is coming together, with Kelvin Harrison Jr. being brought in as a young Beetee. But since that's a role played by Jeffrey Wright in the original movies, he's got some pretty big shoes to fill.

What we know about the Sunrise on the Reaping movie is limited, but the cast is coming together to bring younger version of various characters to life. Jesse Plemons is playing a young Plutarch, which is pretty killer casting. Variety revealed that Harrison is taking on the mantle of Beteee. The pressure is on to deliver after Wright, although the Elvis actor has proven himself as a strong and versatile talent of the screen.

Aside from looking like the late actor Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Plemons' casting as Plutarch was thrilling because he's had such a wildly successful body of work. Harrison's resume is shorter, which is why folks might be paying extra attention to how he takes on the mantle of Beetee from Wright.

Those of us who read Sunrise on the Reaping know that Beetee's story is a tragic one, even all those years before getting involved with Katniss' revolution. So Kelvin Harrison Jr. is going to have to bring a ton of heart and maternal energy to the role. Luckily, the 30 year-old actor has taken on a number of emotionally powerful roles already.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

One major one I have to highlight is his outstanding performance in Trey Edward Shults' Waves. The 2019 drama film is one of the most moving pieces of film I've seen in recent memory, and Harrison's heartbreaking work is a big reason for that impact. He also notably appeared in acclaimed projects like Elvis, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (streaming with a Netflix subscription) and The High Note.

Obviously taking on the mantle of a role brought to life by the great Jeffrey Wright is going to add some pressure to Kelvin Harrison Jr's gig on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. After all, his predecessor is a wildly successful screen and stage actor, who has been awarded an Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award throughout the years.

It should be interesting to see what other actors end up playing younger version of beloved Hunger Games characters in this developing blockbuster. Because in addition to Plutarch and Beetee, the prequel book featured Effie Trinket, Mags, and (of course) President Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 20th, 2026, so don't expect it to be part of the 2025 movie release list. Hopefully more casting comes soon.