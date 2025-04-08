The Hunger Games Director Explains Why Young Haymitch Hasn’t Been Cast Yet

News
By published

Who's going to volunteer?

Woody Harrelson&#039;s Haymitch looking intensely at Katniss for trying to stab him with a knife in The Hunger Games
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The No. 1 bestselling novel right now is currently one of the most exciting upcoming book adaptations being made into a movie, and I can’t wait for casting announcements to start to drop. I’m of course talking about the next Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to hit theaters in fall 2026. After the director shared new details about it at CinemaCon this week, he revealed the reason why we don’t know who’s playing young Haymitch yet.

During the Lionsgate CinemaCon Panel on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Francis Lawrence, who has helmed all the Hunger Games movies prior except for the first, unveiled the movie logo for the new movie along with talking about how it will be a “return to form” from the trilogy. However, it’s a bit surprising that the production wouldn’t use the event as a moment to present the movie’s lead, isn’t it? Here’s what Lawrence had to say:

We're just getting started. We were a little handcuffed because the book wasn't out and we were under like lockdown with you know secrets and things like that, but the book's now out and we have full freedom and so cast is well underway.

When the filmmaker spoke to Entertainment Tonight backstage at CinemaCon, he shared that they hadn't been able to get started on casting the role of Haymitch until a couple of weeks ago due to the novel not being out yet. Now that the book is out in the world, the proverbial handcuffs are off, and we should expect to find out who Haymitch will be in the prequel very soon. Francis Lawrence also shared:

Honestly, I read the manuscript originally about a year ago, and when I read it, I fell in love with it and I think it's one of, if not, my favorite book in the series and so I think just coming back to a family that we've built and to a world we've built and certain characters and certain crew members and my producer Nina and working with Suzanne that's all great but I think going back in and telling what I think is one of her best stories within the franchise is really exciting.

Save over 90% with Audible.

Save over 90% with Audible. For a limited time, you can listen to the new Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping and other Audible audio books for $0.99/mo for the first 3 months. The offer ends on April 30.

View Deal

Lawrence had the chance to work with Woody Harrelson’s memorable portrayal of Haymitch during the original Hunger Games movies when the character was an advisor to Katniss and Peeta. This time, audiences will get to see Haymitch’s heartbreaking Games during the second Quarter Quell for the big screen, and it has all sorts of connections to the original books.

Months prior to the novel being released, fans have already been trying to fancast the character, with House of the Dragon’s Tom Glynn Carney being a popular pick. We’ll certainly have to wait and see. When it came to the previous Hunger Games movies, a mix of unknowns and established stars have been cast in the franchise before.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Haymitch is 16 years old, so they are looking for a much younger actor than some of the ideas out there. The movie is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026. Over the next few months, we expect to learn a lot more about the cast.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Mouth, Mikey, Data and Chunk with the map in The Goonies

‘I Was Offended’: The Goonies’ Sean Austin Debunks Longstanding Rumor
Michael Bay cameo in Bad Boys For Life

I've Noticed A Common Thread In Several Michael Bay Movies, And It Involves JFK
Cassian Andor smirking and Din Djarin suited up in his Mandalorian armor

Andor EP Shouts Out The Mandalorian While Discussing His Own Star Wars Show’s Success: ‘No Baby Yoda, No Andor’
See more latest
Most Popular
Cassian Andor smirking and Din Djarin suited up in his Mandalorian armor
Andor EP Shouts Out The Mandalorian While Discussing His Own Star Wars Show’s Success: ‘No Baby Yoda, No Andor’
Mouth, Mikey, Data and Chunk with the map in The Goonies
‘I Was Offended’: The Goonies’ Sean Austin Debunks Longstanding Rumor
Adam Levine throws his hands up on The Voice Season 27.
The Voice Contestant Showed Off His Moves Like Jagger With A Maroon 5 Cover In Front Of Adam Levine, And I’m So Upset By His Coach’s Reaction
Peter Scanavino and Kelli Giddish as Rollisi in Law &amp; Order: SVU Season 26x17
Law And Order: SVU Wrapped Up Carisi's Traumatic Arc With Some Powerful Rollisi Moments, But I Was Surprised By My Episode MVP
Elisabeth Moss in the Handmaid&#039;s Tale Season 6 teaser
How To Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 And Stream First 3 Episodes Now For Free From Anywhere
Kaley Cuoco on The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max
I Just Found Out Kaley Cuoco Is A Huge Disneyphile, And I Love Her Sweet Dream To Introduce The Theme Parks To Her Own Kid
Jasmine Pineda looking upset on the tell-all stage
90 Day: The Last Resort's Jasmine Shared Her Perspective On Her Unexpected Pregnancy, And I Disagree With Her Thinking
Side by side images of Val Kilmer and Drew Barrymore in Batman Forever
As A Batman Forever Fan, I Was Touched Hearing Drew Barrymore Talk About Her Experience Working With Val Kilmer On The DC Movie
Jesse Lee Soffer in FBI: International Season 4x01
Sparks Were Flying On FBI: International Between Two Unexpected Characters, But Is There Enough Time Left For Season 4 To Explore It?
Jared Leto looks ahead with determination in Tron: Ares, pictured next to a smiling Pinocchio.
Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares Character Was Just Compared To Pinocchio, And It Actually Makes Sense