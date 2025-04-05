While Sunrise Of The Reaping Moves Forward On The Big Screen, Suzanne Collins Admits The Haymitch Story Was Almost Entirely Different

News
By published

This could have been interesting for the upcoming movie.

Woody Harrelson as Haymitch
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

While most upcoming book adaptations happen years after the release of a given novel, the latest Hunger Games book was announced at the same time as its movie counterpart last summer. Suzanne Collins’ novel has been in fans’ hands for just a little less than three weeks at this point, and many are still emotionally processing the full story behind Haymitch Abernathy’s Hunger Games. Wildly enough, though the author recently provided some really interesting insight into the book's development.

I know I certainly imagined a reality where Sunrise on the Reaping was told from the perspective of the Haymitch introduced in the original Hunger Games trilogy. Suzanne Collins just shared that she actually considered going in that direction. As for why she decided to write the novel from a teen Haymitch’s point of view, she said the following:

I played around with it both ways, but I found that younger Haymitch speaks directly to the YA audience the best. An older person reflecting back on their youth or shifting into a child’s perspective is harder to pull off. Good work, Harper Lee!

After they check out her interview with Scholastic Books, some fans may find it interesting that Collins did indeed spend some time writing Sunrise on the Reaping from an older Haymitch’s perspective. Had she gone in that direction, it could've had a major effect on the upcoming film. It could've theoretically meant that the movie would be narrated by Haymitch actor Woody Harrelson.

Ultimately, I can understand why she decided to forgo the "older" approach to the story and frame it in the same way she did for Katniss Everdeen and Coriolanus Snow's arcs.

Get Audible for $0.99 for the first three months.

Get Audible for $0.99 for the first three months. Ready to dive into the new Hunger Games book? You can actually listen to the Sunrise on the Reaping audiobook right away when you subscribe to Audible.

View Deal

The author's approach makes sense given Sunrise On The Reaping and all the Hunger Games books are written for a young adult audience. (Of course, members of any other demographic can certainly pick up the books as well.) Perhaps a 40-year-old drunkard wouldn’t necessarily be as appealing to readers aged twelve to eighteen… or their parents.

While speaking about the book, Suzanne Collins was also asked how writing the book perhaps changed her perspective on the character of Haymitch. As she shared:

I don’t think it changed my understanding of him — Haymitch is still Haymitch — but it gave me room to explore his earlier journey. Like his relationship to Katniss via Burdock. What it meant to take on his best friend’s child and see her through the war and become her surrogate father. It was nice to have some time with that angle.

Collins also talked about how she enjoyed the chance of pace from Snow, who is a character she called “endlessly manipulative and controlling”. She described Haymitch as a tribute with a much “greater capacity for hope and love and joy” than even Katniss.

The writer's sentiments about the Hunger Games book are especially interesting after CinemaCon’s Lionsgate panel, during which new details about the movie were divulged. Amid that event, it was said that the upcoming flick will apparently be a “return to form” to the original trilogy for director Francis Lawrence.

As of this writing, fans are still waiting to learn who'll play young Haymitch following Woody Harrelson’s performance. On top of that, the Lionsgate production may also cast younger versions of Katniss’s parents, Caesar Flickerman, Plutarch Heavensbee and Coriolanus Snow for this Hunger Games movie. Ultimately, I'm glad Suzanne Collins landed on this specific direction for the book, and I'm hopeful that it all translates well to the adaptation.

You can read Sunrise on the Reaping now, and know that the movie is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me.

Talk To Me Director Explains Why Its Horror Sequel Is Taking So Long, And I’m So Bummed
Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker in Good Mourning.

Insider Drops Alleged Details On How Machine Gun Kelly Has ‘Completely Changed’ After Welcoming First Child With Megan Fox

The two detectives in Adolescence speaking to each other outside the school.

As An American Watching Adolescence, I'm Surprised By How One Episode Reminded Me Of The Wire
See more latest
Most Popular
Noah Wyle&#039;s Dr. Robby in sunglasses with earbuds in on The Pitt
Noah Wyle Had No Intention Of Doing Another Medical Drama After ER, But He Explained Why The Pitt Sucked Him Back In
Rob Delaney looking down at Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex.
‘I've Said Some Crazy Stuff During Orgasms.' I Asked The Dying For Sex Team About Wild Things They've Said For Love (And Their Answers Didn't Disappoint)
Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me.
Talk To Me Director Explains Why Its Horror Sequel Is Taking So Long, And I’m So Bummed
Ryan Seacrest hosting Wheel of Fortune
Ryan Seacrest Took A Surprisingly Hard Fall On The Wheel Of Fortune Set, But I'd Like To Buy Him An A+ For Jumping Right Back Up
Jack Black and Tanner from Love On The Spectrum looking at each other and smiling on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Jack Black Surprised A Love On The Spectrum Star, And Both Of Their Reactions Made My Day
Alan Ritchson as Reacher holding up a lantern in his left hand.
Alan Ritchson Is Looking Beat Up While Filming, But I Was Shook To Find Out It's Not For Reacher
Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker in Good Mourning.
Insider Drops Alleged Details On How Machine Gun Kelly Has ‘Completely Changed’ After Welcoming First Child With Megan Fox
Josh McDermitt and Stephen Amell staring each other down in Suits LA
Suits LA’s Josh McDermitt Opened Up About His Character’s Premiere Twist, But I Was Really Hooked By Him Talking About Being Punched By Stephen Amell
From left to right: Tom Cruise looking forward and Jeremy Renner looking forward in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.
Jeremy Renner Had A Four-Word Response After Tom Cruise Paid Tribute To Mission: Impossible’s Christopher McQuarrie
Max Thieriot as Bode looking forward on Fire Country.
After Manny And Sharon's Big Bombshell In Fire Country's Latest Episode, I Think Bode Is The Only One Who Can Save Three Rock