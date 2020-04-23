Bad Boys For Life Star Joe Pantoliano Explains Why It Was Better Than The First Two

The Bad Boys franchise had been dormant for nearly two decades when Bad Boys for Life came along. There had to be some question about whether or not audiences would still care, but that question was answered in the affirmative in a big way. The film is still the highest grossing movie of 2020 (though certainly the lack of new releases is part of the reason for that), but beyond audiences loving the new film, critics did as well, making Bad Boys for Life the best reviewed film in the series.. Co-star Joe Pantoliano agrees that it's the best one so far.