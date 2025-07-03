Rick And Morty's De-Aging Episode Jumbled My Emotions With A Part Of Beth's Backstory That I Hadn't Really Thought About Before
This really shook me to my core.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Rick and Morty episode "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button."
Rick and Morty Season 8 continues to crush it by delivering unexpected moments that I didn't expect to rock me to my core. For example, I echoed Rick's thoughts at the start of "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button" that no one wanted a Beth-centric episode, but I ended up getting emotional by how deep it ended up being.
To this point, the most invested in Beth I've been is wanting to find out which one is the clone between her and Space Beth. I hoped this episode might finally put that argument to rest. However, instead, I was wowed by a look into the character's younger self that made me empathize with her a lot more.
The Young Beths 'Calling Out' Rick Opened My Eyes To Her Rough Childhood
Thanks to Space Beth's advanced technology, Rick and Morty gave us a look at how Beth was in her childhood, and it was shockingly traumatic. As it turns out, she was an exceptionally violent and scheming child in her youth, as evidenced by her mutilating a possum and attempting to kill the Smith family neighbor, Gene.
Rick had to take an emergency trip back home to stop the twin young Beths from killing Gene, but had a good deal of difficulty pulling it off. They got the upper hand on him, and in the midst of beating up their father, started crying and talking about how he was never around when they were little.
It really opened my eyes to some of the reasons behind Beth's behavior in Rick and Morty, and how, despite Rick being there in her life now, she's had to live most of her life without him around. There's something profound about how similar she is to him, and yet, how her personality is likely shaped by not having him around to raise her. Beth is far more complex than I initially gave her credit for, and I would love the series to explore that aspect further.
I Also Understand Rick's Complicated Position As Beth's Father
I think what's most profound about this Rick and Morty scene, and it's pointed out by Rick, is that he was not responsible for what happened to Beth. As we learned, Rick C-137's wife and daughter were both murdered by other Ricks, so he never abandoned his actual Beth at all.
Rick is not unfeeling to Beth, but he's also not to blame for whatever version of him in a parallel universe did. He cries tears of joy that his daughters (both Beth/Space Beth) managed to get the drop on him, and there's a real sense of pride in his eyes. I like to think that this episode healed Beth in a major way and can help her let go of some of the issues she's had related to her father in the past. It probably won't be all of them, because let's face it, even if Rick isn't responsible for leaving his daughter, he's done some pretty awful things. However, I love to see them taking steps in the right direction.
Rick and Morty Season 8 airs on Adult Swim on Sundays at 11:00 p.m. ET. Season 8 has been one of the series' best, so if you haven't watched it yet, I highly suggest you get on board soon!
