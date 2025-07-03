Someone Asked Internet Users To Ruin Movie Titles By Replacing One Word With ‘Sh-te,’ And The Responses Are Cracking Me Up

You never know what you’ll find online. People are always discussing viral news stories, hyping and shredding new content, and debating everything under the sun. So I guess it makes all the sense in the world that social media embraced the shite conversation - not to be confuse with Netflix's poop cruise documentary discourse - in which a word in a movie title gets swapped out for the expletive. I might not have expected it, but I can’t stop laughing at some of them.

No Context Brits took to X, asking users to participate in a silly exercise. The proposed prompt was bathroom humor forward and asked for participants to, “Ruin a film by replacing a word in the title with ‘shite.’” Naturally, their followers jumped on board and ran with the idea. The comment section is flush with plenty of excellent picks, and some of the most staple-worthy classics remain top-notch–check it out:

Good shite hunting - @TheOctopus559

It's a shite Life - @Knightime19

12 angry shites - @JamesMaclean3

Gone with the shite - @YobeauS

Mid-Shite Cowboy - @HonNicholson

The Good, the Bad and the Shite - @HonNicholson

I can’t help but love reading through these, yet for some reason, Mid-Shite Cowboy stands out from the rest for me (at least in this category). Truly, though, you can’t go wrong. And even though they’re silly and dumb, just thinking about these choice alterations makes me giggle.

Through the lols while skimming more titles, plenty of the best action movies were sprinkled throughout. From iconic features to police comedies, again, the options to choose from were ripe, to say the least. Here are some of the star standouts from the bunch:

Lethal Shite - @Kochi_85

Shite Academy - @Kochi_85

Shite Hard 2: Shite Harder - @Spurs_azittiz

Raiders of the Lost Shite - @AlashianT

Again, it’s just too good. As you can see, sometimes the first installment works better, and other times, the second works better than the first. Weirdly, if any of these titles, on the post or highlighted here, got greenlit, it’d be an action film. However, it’d have to be in a spoofing manner a la great parody flicks .

Speaking of laugh-worthy content, comedies also shone through the slew of skewed entries. Nothing was off the table, and it included everything from rom-coms to parodies and slapstick. Though there’s shite in these new titles, the funny factor is high with their makeovers:

Four Weddings and a Shite - @RadioLisa1

Shite of the Dead - @AngryVet101

Monty Python and the Holy Shite - @AngryVet101

Dude, where's my shite? - @Lordalty

Even with some movies with bad titles (sorry, Dude, Where’s My Car), the prompt fixes all! The visuals of any of the aforementioned ones and these are just so absurd yet hilarious at the same time, and I just can’t get enough.

Also, if any of you were wondering about franchises outside of the few titles here and there above, LOTR, Harry Potter, Star Wars and plenty more were in the mix. But, @snarky_athenian’s incredible round-up of James Bond movies took home the W for this particular category:

You Only Shite Twice

On Her Majestys Secret Shite

Shites are Forever

ThunderShite

The Man With the Golden Shite

From Russia with Shite

Live & Let Shite

MoonShite

The Shite Who Loved Me

A View to a Shite

License to Shite

The Shite is Not Enough

Shite Another Day

No Time To Shite

The dedication was real here, and many of us are appreciative of the effort. It’s especially timely with Amazon's ongoing 007 developments and who may don the spy suit next. Maybe one day the coming flick will be included on this non-troublesome shite list!

The surprise prompt certainly gave me a good laugh I wasn’t expecting, and I hope it’s the same for many of you out there! I think some of these features absolutely needed a bit of shite facelift for various reasons, but it’s a nice reminder for me to add them to my list of watch/rewatches.