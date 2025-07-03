Rachel Zegler's Latest Sheer Look Includes A High-Neck Mini-Dress And Lavender Lingerie

It’s summer, and for many of us our mood automatically becomes lighter as we imagine relaxed days and warm evenings by the pool/beach and think about vacations. While Rachel Zegler isn’t exactly in vacay mode right now, it’s clear that she has also lightened up and left Snow White ’s bad press and box office failure from early in the 2025 movie schedule far in the past. She’s currently thriving in a West End production of Evita , and her latest ‘fit features a sheer mini-dress and fancy lavender lingerie.

How Did Rachel Zegler’s Sheer Dress With Lingerie Look?

Even though sheer styles are no longer relegated to summer, it’s certainly the time of year when they tend to become most popular. Lots of stars have been rocking the look lately, with Ines de Ramon wearing it for Brad Pitt’s F1 premiere, Alexandria Daddario going back to sheer after giving birth , and Kristen Stewart rocking a sheer skirt over shorts not long ago.

Rachel Zegler (who recently signed on for She Gets It From Me with Marisa Tomei) celebrated Evita’s opening with a cool look for the afterparty, which was shared on Instagram by her stylist. Take a look, and we can get into some specifics, below:

I mean, c’mon! I have my doubts that most of us would dare to wear a completely sheer mini dress, even with some perfect undies showing, but the West Side Story star looks amazing, right?

Per the info relayed by the stylist, Zegler stepped out in a LaQuan Smith dress, which appears to be a mini version of his mockneck gown with sweeping dolman sleeves , which is currently sold out but cost $2,095. Meanwhile, the actress/singer paired it with lingerie by Araks which seem to be in a similar shade of luscious lavender. She looks to be sporting the Beatrice bralette ($135) and the Aaron panty ($95), and the combo does make a pretty, sexy outfit when assembled.

The actress has long been on point when it comes to her fashion game. From her early 2024 semi-sheer netted dress to her lovely hair ribbon and corset dress combo and lots of Snow White method dressing , she’s quickly become a young style star just as much as she’s a movie star who’s very much still on the rise.

Despite some hiccups earlier in the year, Zegler is kinda on a high right now. Not only is Snow White actually doing well on Disney+ after its lackluster performance in theaters, but her new stage production managed to rack up $9 million in just one week after starting previews, plus her Hollywood “dad” Pedro Pascal has been on hand to support her. The talent also made news recently for her funny reaction at hearing that Ralph Fiennes will portray Snow in the upcoming film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. With everything that’s coming up for Zegler, we’re sure to see more stunning looks from her as the year goes on!