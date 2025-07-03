I Can't Get Enough Of The Fan Complaints About Hallmark’s Romance Movie Discrepancies As Christmas In July Is Set To Roll Out

Of all the upcoming Hallmark movies , none tend to be more celebrated, beloved or watched than those that take place during the holiday season. While the network’s Countdown to Christmas lineup has broken viewing records for many years, the ever-increasing popularity of these “guilty pleasure” movies has led the channel to expand its options with new films for its annual Christmas in July promotion. As we head into this year’s slate (which starts on July 5), however, I simply cannot get enough of fans complaining about the many tropes that can be found in these “cheesy” films .

What Hallmark Movie Discrepancies Are Fans Complaining About?

While the romance movies made by Hallmark are adored by millions, there’s no doubt that they have a strong reputation for teaching folks some rather unrealistic things about life and being considered too “formulaic.” Well, it turns out that many of the people who love these movies also see several issues with them, and admit to still enjoying many of Hallmark’s titles despite the tropes/discrepancies that generally come with each story.

In fact, there’s a whole reddit thread dedicated to “Hallmark Christmas movie pet peeves,” where fans have aired their grievances, and I gotta say, not only have I gnashed my teeth at some of these things in the past, but even the ones that hadn’t previously bothered me I totally see as being potential annoyances. Just take a look at some of the comments that got the ball rolling:

Women wearing clothing totally inappropriate for cold weather, especially ball gowns or cocktail dresses, outdoors with nary a goosebump or shiver.

People carrying obviously empty suitcases. The multiple winter coats the female characters bring with them to the small town must be extremely light!

Corporate Christmas parties or charity/royal galas held on Christmas Eve.

Over-the-top Christmas decorations in every. single. room. of houses or businesses, including Christmas trees in every room.

Listen, the inappropriate winter clothing thing has bothered me forever! Not only do we frequently see ladies dressed with (demure) body parts hanging out in supposedly frigid temps, but the lack of zipped up coats, scarves, hats, and gloves drives me crazy. I understand that most of these films are made during the hottest months of the year or on location, where it’s actually cold for the filming of a summer-set movie , so the actors aren’t going to win when they have to don clothing for the opposite season. And yet…if there are mountains of snow outside and everyone else is bundled up, the leads should be, too!

I’ve never really noticed the empty suitcase thing, but oh, boy have I ever been mystified by the multiple winter coats trope. Someone will take one carry-on suitcase for their trip, and not only do they have the coat they’re wearing, but at least two other massive winter coats? Where did they pack all their toiletries, shoes, regular clothes, pajamas, underwear, etc? It’s just unbelievable!

People had lots to say in response, but something that bothered nearly everyone was the timing of not just holiday work parties/galas, but deadlines at work in these films:

There are no business deadlines set for late December. Very little gets done the week of Xmas and absolutely nothing gets done the week after. If you’re not done by the 18th at the latest, it’s not getting done until next year.

Dude, nobody wants to do work presentations or much of anything other than hanging out with relatives on December 24. Nobody goes to galas or whatever, probably :P But you gotta have a December 24 deadline!

Agreed! Though I can see Hallmark thinking that having major events and work deadlines set smack dab in the holiday season will make everything appear to have more “Christmas magic,” but this is just not how most jobs work.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans also take issue with the lead leaving their entire life in the big city behind for small-town living after only a couple of weeks of time, bosses sending their workers back to their hometown to make an important deal (they never return to work), never seeing anyone’s breath when it’s supposedly cold, and everyone saying they're in love when they haven’t even been on a real date or kissed yet.

Basically, we all understand that there are aspects of these movies that require a deep suspension of disbelief if they are going to be enjoyed. And, it’s lucky for Hallmark that so many of us are always ready and willing to do just that.