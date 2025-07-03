George Clooney's Wife Amal Just Got Candid About How The Actor Stepped Up After They Had Kids, And Cue The Awws

George and Amal Clooney have a pretty beautiful love story. After previously saying he didn’t want to get married again after his failed marriage with Talia Balsam in 1993, he wed human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in 2014, and they welcomed twins three years later. Be prepared to give your best “awws” after Clooney’s wife reveals how the actor stepped up after they had kids.

When George Clooney first met Amal , they got together through a mutual friend and stayed up all night talking. While the A-lister thought he was in the friend zone, the rest became history. After six months of dating, the Gravity actor proposed to her , they tied the knot, and have since created a beautiful family together.

According to her interview with Glamour , this will be Amal and George Clooney’s fourth year teaming up for The King’s Trust. Through this charitable organization, women from remote parts of the world who have overcome obstacles would receive the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award. The human rights lawyer told the publication what her husband means to her work and how he really stepped up after being a dad:

I have a partner in life who is so supportive of what I do. So I don’t feel like I have to apologize for it or rein it in. And I remember when I became a mom, which was obviously a new frontier, he was the first one to say, ‘I know you’ve got this speech at the Security Council. You have to go, I’ve got the kids, don’t worry about it.’

Aww! It's heartening for me to hear how George Clooney looked after the kids while his wife did her thing. He clearly knows how important his wife’s legal work is to her and the world. After all, the two are co-founders of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which provides legal support for free speech and women’s rights in more than 40 countries. With both being real-life crusaders, the pair is truly made for each other.

Amal Clooney has said before that her marriage to the American actor has made her feel “so lucky” to have someone “inspirational and supportive.” Together, they show what true partnership looks like in balancing important career work and their family all at once.

While George Clooney has previously said he didn’t predict he would become a father in his ‘50s, he learned through his twins the importance of not making plans and to “enjoy the ride.” It appears that Amal is also enjoying the ride as well as she continued telling Glamour how much she’s loving the family she and her husband made:

I feel so incredibly lucky to share every day with him. And now we’re four. And I don’t take any of it for granted. I treasure the laughter and the joy that I get from just being with them.

Based on Amal Clooney’s words, I can feel how blessed she must be for the people in her life. George Clooney certainly seems like he has a lot of fun with his twins. The Lebanon native has talked about how her husband and kids love to prank her at home . The kids also like to joke around with their actor dad about not being Batman “anymore” and not caring about their father being famous. It proves that no matter how high-profile George and Amal Clooney are, their family has as much love and joy as anyone else’s.

I’d like to believe Amal Clooney was feeling all of the “awws” when her husband George stepped up to look after the kids so she could continue her human rights projects. Now, that’s a keeper. The Golden Globe winner proves that he’s not just a leading man on screen, but within his family, too.