Sydney Sweeney Wore A White Romper To Frolic Through A Sprinkler, And It's Giving Me All The Nostalgic Summer Vibes

The summer is continuing to ramp up for Sydney Sweeney. The star has been getting a lot of buzz as of late, between being in attendance at the Bezos wedding and the rumors swirling around the Tom Brady hangout . Outside of the headline-making pastimes she’s found herself in, she took the time to have fun in the sun stylishly. Sweeney opted for an airy white romper for her sprinkler day, and all of it is giving me the vintage feels.

Late last month, the Anyone But You alum rocked a little black romper to a showstopping gown with ease. Earlier this week she continued with the summery garment, but opted for a lighter and more delicate one as a cover over her bathing suit for some nostalgic backyard activities. Sweeney posted a collection of images and filtered videos with pal Amélie Tremblay to her IG , and it feels like the early '00s–take a look for yourself:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

The day looks chill and easy, perfect makings for two friends to lounge around all day. And the lightweight and breezy outfit makes sense for her on such an occasion! Admittedly, it seems a little more fashion-forward than what’s called for a casual afternoon, but it seems pretty on par for The Voyeurs alum's wardrobe this year.

Sweeney has a sprinkling of 2025 movie calendar titles coming out this year, with Echo Valley being the first. For its European premiere, she killed in an icy blue cold shoulder number and for the US one opted for a stunning red Vera Wang dress . Beyond the Amazon Prime thriller, she will be in the adaptation of The Housemaid by Freida McFadden and video game-inspired Split Fiction.

As far as her hit series (which is available with HBO Max subscription ) goes, we have to wait until next year to see Euphoria Season 3 . Here’s to hoping Cassie will be as reckless but stylish as ever, like the rest of the show and its characters. Before we get there, and the rest of the small queue of projects she has in her back pocket, we were treated to the Barbiecore-clad Sweeney Baskin-Robbins partnership .

Truly, each season has been better than the last for the A-lister! Having an arsenal of killer looks from day one of 2025, a rotation of knockout garments to having multiple deals with top-tier brands (her bathwater soap collab with Dr. Squatch being the first), things are going just fine for her. So clearly, Sweeney’s throwback afternoon frolic in the summery frock was just the vibe she needed to take a break between it all.