Mission: Impossible Actor Had A Really Good Reason For Not Wanting To Star In Lord Of The Rings

Dougray Scott is clear with NME that he was never specifically offered the role, so even if he had been willing, there's no guarantee we would have seen a very different Aragorn, but it's still interesting to contemplate. If they wanted Scott to fly to New Zealand to meet with Peter Jackson then he must have had a legitimate shot at the role. If he'd taken that meeting he could have been offered the role of Aragorn, and maybe if he had, the idea of spending two years in New Zealand might not have sounded so crazy.